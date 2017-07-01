Fells and Gifford win Salcombe Merlin Week

Click image for a larger image

Fells and Gifford started their final flight race in second place overall, and with that safely won had to wait to see the result of the other flight race, where overall series leaders Andy Davis and Alex Warren were competing.

Davis and Warren needed a second or a win to clinch the title, but they faced a tough group and it was Mike and Jane Calvert who took the win, with Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor in second, Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby third and then Davis and Warren in fourth.

So the final leaderboard was: 1st Fells and Gifford 10 pts, 2nd Davis and Warren 11 pts and 3rd Blake and Taylor 12 pts.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Final Leaders (120 entries)

1st 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK 10 pts

2nd 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren Bartley SC 11 pts

3rd 3735 Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 12 pts

4th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC 15 pts

5th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 16 pts

6th 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 25 pts

7th 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts Burghfield SC 27 pts

8th 3656 Olly Turner and Miss Holly Scott Starcross YC 28 pts

9th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson SYC 28 pts

10th 3756 William Warren and Mark Oakey Shoreham SC 29 pts

11th 3743 Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis Bartley SC 30 pts

12th 3658 Chris Jennings and Pete Horn Burghfield 33 pts

13th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake 33 pts

14th 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC 37 pts

15th 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C 39 pts

16th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 42 pts

17th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Nicky Bass Parkstone 44 pts

18th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC 45 pts

19th 3712 Ian Sharps and Ellie Sharps Burghfield SC 46 pts

20th 3776 Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC 49 pts

21st 3707 Alex Jackson and Chris Downham Hampton SC 51 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 July 2017 16:34 GMT