Fells and Gifford win Salcombe Merlin Week

Tim Fells and Frances Gifford won their final flight and after a wait . . . celebrated winning the 2017 Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week.
Fells and Gifford started their final flight race in second place overall, and with that safely won had to wait to see the result of the other flight race, where overall series leaders Andy Davis and Alex Warren were competing.
Davis and Warren needed a second or a win to clinch the title, but they faced a tough group and it was Mike and Jane Calvert who took the win, with Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor in second, Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby third and then Davis and Warren in fourth.
So the final leaderboard was: 1st Fells and Gifford 10 pts, 2nd Davis and Warren 11 pts and 3rd Blake and Taylor 12 pts.
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Final Leaders (120 entries)
1st 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK 10 pts
2nd 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren Bartley SC 11 pts
3rd 3735 Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 12 pts
4th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC 15 pts
5th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 16 pts
6th 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 25 pts
7th 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts Burghfield SC 27 pts
8th 3656 Olly Turner and Miss Holly Scott Starcross YC 28 pts
9th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson SYC 28 pts
10th 3756 William Warren and Mark Oakey Shoreham SC 29 pts
11th 3743 Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis Bartley SC 30 pts
12th 3658 Chris Jennings and Pete Horn Burghfield 33 pts
13th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake 33 pts
14th 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC 37 pts
15th 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C 39 pts
16th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 42 pts
17th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Nicky Bass Parkstone 44 pts
18th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC 45 pts
19th 3712 Ian Sharps and Ellie Sharps Burghfield SC 46 pts
20th 3776 Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC 49 pts
21st 3707 Alex Jackson and Chris Downham Hampton SC 51 pts
Full results here
7 July 2017 16:34 GMT