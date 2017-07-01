Foiling Week GARDA 2017 - Day 1

Classes including the Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a Foiling Week regatta series, whilst a varied selection of foiling craft were made available for trial sailing.

The list grows each year at Foiling Week Garda and now includes: the Waszp, S9, F101, iFly15 and the Whisper.

Jerry Hill from the F101 was particularly pleased with his first day of trials onboard the new F101.

“We had a good day on the water today, conditions were a bit light at times but we had enough wind to go foiling, we had a number of people trying the boat for the first time and these were guys who sail Lasers, Dragons and other boats but had never foiled before."

The S9 continues to develop and each year the class grows at Foiling Week. With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.

Alfredo Bernad from Spain is racing the S9 this year after a trial in the boat at last years Foiling Week.

There are also more and more Moths arriving every day to practice on Lake Garda ahead of the Moth World Championships taking place at the same venue in Malcesine in a few weeks time.

The entry list has more than 220 boats and confirms the venue as one of the foiling capitols of the world.

G New

7 July 2017 10:39 GMT