Salcombe Merlin Week - Anyone of three for Title

Andy Davis and Alex Warren took another win in their Green v Black flight race to discard a sixth.

Second were Dave and Oliver Winder with third Jon Turner and Richard Parslow and in fourth Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor, keeping themselves in contention for the title.

In the Blue v Red flights race, Mike and Jane Calvert took an important win, relegating Tim Fells and Frances Gifford to second and opening the gap to Davis and Warren to two points in the overall tile battle.

Going into the final day, Davis and Warren now have a two point lead over Fells and Frances Gifford who will be first up in the morning race, needing a win to put pressure on Davis and Warren.

Davis and Warren will then be taking on third placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor and fourth placed Chrises Gould and Kilsby in the afternoon race to decide the title.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Leaders Day 5 (120 entries)

1st 3684 Green Andy Davis and Alex Warren 1 (61.0 DNC) 7 pts

2nd 3764 Red Tim Fells and Frances Gifford (61.0 DNC) 2 9 pts

3rd 3735 Green Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor 4 (61.0 DNC) 10 pts

4th 3778 Green Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 5 (61.0 DNC) 13 pts

5th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert (61.0 DNC) 1 14 pts

6th 3756 Black William Warren and Mark Oakey -15 (61.0 DNC) 14 pts

7th 3656 Green Olly Turner and Miss Holly Scott 6 (61.0 DNC) 18 pts

8th 3777 Blue Simon Potts and Ally Potts (61.0 DNC) (61.0 BFD) 19 pts

9th 3788 Red Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (61.0 DNC) (61.0 BFD) 21 pts

10th 3743 Blue Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis (61.0 DNC) 5 23 pts

11th 3658 Black Chris Jennings and Pete Horn -11 (61.0 DNC) 23 pts

12th 3726 Red Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson (61.0 DNC) 10 23 pts

13th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead 12 (61.0 DNC) 27 pts

14th 3774 Black Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 3 (61.0 DNC) 28 pts

15th 3678 Black Steve Crook and Sally Townend 8 (61.0 DNC) 29 pts

16th 3781 Black David Winder and Oliver Winder 2 (61.0 DNC) 30 pts

17th 3707 Red Alex Jackson and Chris Downham (61.0 DNC) 15 33 pts

18th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 10 (61.0 DNC) 35 pts

19th 3758 Red Tim Saxton and Jodie Green (61.0 DNC) 3 36 pts

20th 3685 Green Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson 17 (61.0 DNC) 38 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 July 2017 21:21 GMT