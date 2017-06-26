Salcombe Merlin Week - Anyone of three for Title

The penultimate day's racing at Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week did not change the top 3 but the biggest climbers were Mike and Jane Calvert moving from 12th to 4th.
Andy Davis and Alex Warren took another win in their Green v Black flight race to discard a sixth.
Second were Dave and Oliver Winder with third Jon Turner and Richard Parslow and in fourth Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor, keeping themselves in contention for the title.
In the Blue v Red flights race, Mike and Jane Calvert took an important win, relegating Tim Fells and Frances Gifford to second and opening the gap to Davis and Warren to two points in the overall tile battle.
Going into the final day, Davis and Warren now have a two point lead over Fells and Frances Gifford who will be first up in the morning race, needing a win to put pressure on Davis and Warren.
Davis and Warren will then be taking on third placed Si Blake and Pippa Taylor and fourth placed Chrises Gould and Kilsby in the afternoon race to decide the title.
Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Leaders Day 5 (120 entries)
1st 3684 Green Andy Davis and Alex Warren 1 (61.0 DNC) 7 pts
2nd 3764 Red Tim Fells and Frances Gifford (61.0 DNC) 2 9 pts
3rd 3735 Green Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor 4 (61.0 DNC) 10 pts
4th 3778 Green Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 5 (61.0 DNC) 13 pts
5th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert (61.0 DNC) 1 14 pts
6th 3756 Black William Warren and Mark Oakey -15 (61.0 DNC) 14 pts
7th 3656 Green Olly Turner and Miss Holly Scott 6 (61.0 DNC) 18 pts
8th 3777 Blue Simon Potts and Ally Potts (61.0 DNC) (61.0 BFD) 19 pts
9th 3788 Red Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (61.0 DNC) (61.0 BFD) 21 pts
10th 3743 Blue Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis (61.0 DNC) 5 23 pts
11th 3658 Black Chris Jennings and Pete Horn -11 (61.0 DNC) 23 pts
12th 3726 Red Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson (61.0 DNC) 10 23 pts
13th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead 12 (61.0 DNC) 27 pts
14th 3774 Black Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 3 (61.0 DNC) 28 pts
15th 3678 Black Steve Crook and Sally Townend 8 (61.0 DNC) 29 pts
16th 3781 Black David Winder and Oliver Winder 2 (61.0 DNC) 30 pts
17th 3707 Red Alex Jackson and Chris Downham (61.0 DNC) 15 33 pts
18th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert 10 (61.0 DNC) 35 pts
19th 3758 Red Tim Saxton and Jodie Green (61.0 DNC) 3 36 pts
20th 3685 Green Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson 17 (61.0 DNC) 38 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
6 July 2017 21:21 GMT