505 Europen Championships - Opening day in Warnemünder

Click image for a larger image

Results so far indicate that the first race for the 93 entries was won by Britain's Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe.

Second were the the Danes, Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller, with third Lutz Stengel and Frank Feller of Germany.

In race 2, Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller took the gun, with Benedikt Northoff and Holger Jess of Germany in second (retired in R1) and Alexander Holzapfel and Finn Boger of Germany in third place.

Overall Jorgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moller lead from Batchelor and Pascoe with

Nicola Birkner and Angela Stenger, Germany third.

505 - Europen Championships, leaders after R2 (93 entries) provisional

1st DEN 9181 Jorgen BOJSEN-MOLLER / Jacob BOJSEN-MOLLER 2.0 1.0 3 pts

2nd GBR 9180 Nathan BATCHELOR / Sam PASCOE Tynemouth SC 1.0 5.0 6 pts

3rd GER 9043 Nicola BIRKNER / Angela STENGER VSAW 7.0 4.0 11 pts

4th GER 8992 Lutz STENGEL / Frank FELLER ROYC 3.0 9.0 13 pts

5th GER 9182 Alexander HOLZAPFEL / Finn BÖGER 13.0 3.0 16 pts

6th USA 9102 Dogulas HAGAN / Paul von GREY PBSUP 9.0 8.0 17 pts

7th GBR 9190 Ian PINNELL / Dave SHELTON Hayling Island SC 12.0 6.0 18pts

8th FIN 9193 Jukka NIEMINEN / Antti SALONEN SP 11.0 7.0 18 pts

9th GER 9121 Jan-Philipp HOFMANN / Felix BROCKERHOFF DYC 6.0 15.0 21 pts

10th USA 9153 Howie HAMLIN / Jeff NELSON 14.0 10.0 24 pts

11th FRA 9175 Boite PHILIPPE / Fountaine MATHIEU CVSQ 10.0 20.0 30 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 July 2017 16:23 GMT