Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Break with Tradition

Another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station.

But with a low tide start time and little options to set a usable course in the estuary, PRO Dave Greening sent the fleet to sea.

Three of the overall leaders were together in the Green v Red flights race and with Andy Davis and Alex Warren finishing 2nd to Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor, with overnight leaders Tim Fells and Frances Gifford finishing 4th, that was enough for Davis and Warren to regain the overall lead.

Davis and Warren now lead by one point from Fells and Gifford, who are tied on points with Blake and Taylor.

In fourth are William Warren and Mark Oakey who won the Blue v Black flights race from Steve Crook and Sally Townend, with Chris Jennings and Pete Horn taking third.

In fifth place overall are Simon Potts and Ally Potts, and in sixth Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Leaders Day 4 (120 entries)

1st 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren, Bartley SC (61.0 DNC) 2 12 pts

2nd 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK (61.0 DNC) 4 13 pts

3rd 3735 Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor, Cookham/Hollingworth (61.0 DNC) 1 14 pts

4th 3756 William Warren and Mark Oakey, Shoreham SC 1 (61.0 DNC) 14 pts

5th 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts Burghfield 8 (61.0 DNC) 19 pts

6th 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey Winsford Flash (61.0 DNC) 7 21 pts

7th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby Bartley SC (61.0 DNC) 3 22 pts

8th 3658 Chris Jennings and Pete Horn Burghfield 3 (61.0 DNC) 23 pts

9th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson SYC (61.0 DNC) 5 24 pts

10th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake 4 (61.0 DNC) 28 pts

11th 3743 Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis Bartley SC 9 (61.0 DNC) 31 pts

12th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC 20 (61.0 DNC) 33 pts

13th 3722 Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC 6 (61.0 DNC) 37 pts

14th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 14 (61.0 DNC) 39 pts

15th 3707 Alex Jackson and Chris Downham Hampton SC (61.0 DNC) 11 39 pts

16th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Sadie Anderson Parkstone 5 (61.0 DNC) 39 pts

17th 3776 Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC 7 (61.0 DNC) 39 pts

18th 3678 Steve Crook and Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC 2 (61.0 DNC) 41 pts

19th 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C 13 (61.0 DNC) 44 pts

20th 3685 Sophie Mackley and Mary Henderson Shoreham SC (61.0 DNC) 8 45 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 July 2017 18:46 GMT