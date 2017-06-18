RS Tera Inlands - McDonald and Davis take titles





A steady breeze and glorious sunshine greeted a record turnout for the RS Tera inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club last weekend.

Robbie McDonald took the Tera Pro title by an impressive nine point margin, ahead of Jonathan Bailey of Hunts SC with Ralph Nevile of Frensham Pond SC completeing the podium.

In the Tera Sport event, Alice Davis of Great Moor SC took the title with a two point advantage from Jake Thompson of Frensham Pond SC, with Jakey Wood, Hayling Island SC in third.

Tera Pro - Inland Championship final leaders (24 entries)

1st Pro 2687 Robbie McDonald, Hayling Island SC 9.0 pts

2nd Pro 3375 Jonathan Bailey, Hunts SC 18.0 pts

3rd Pro 2369 Ralph Nevile, Frensham Pond SC 21.0 pts

4th Pro 2391 Luke Anstey, Frensham Pond SC 27.0 pts

5th Pro 2897 Blake Tudor, Brightlingsea SC 28.0 pts

6th Pro 1693 Fergus Pye, Draycote Water SC 30.0 pts

7th Pro 798 Freddy Wood, Hayling Island SC 33.0 pts

8th Pro 3031 Ben Millard, Emsworth SC 35.0 pts

9th Pro 2442 Dylan McPherson, Burnham SC 44.0 pts

10th Pro 2703 Sophie Johnson, Blackwater SC 52.0 pts

Tera Sport - Inland Championship final leaders (50 entries)

1st Sport 798 Alice Davis, Great Moor SC 10.0 pts

2nd Sport 2560 Jake Thompson, Frensham Pond SC 12.0 pts

3rd Sport 2507 Jakey Wood, Hayling Island SC 19.0 pts

4th Sport 1880 Tom Ahlheid, Frensham Pond SC 25.0 pts

5th Sport 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith, Hayling Island SC 25.0 pts

6th Sport 2386 Teddy Dunn, Isle of Man Y 39.0 pts

7th Sport 2950 James Johnson, Windermere School 41.0 pts

8th Sport 2969 Felix Stewart, Windermere School 41.0 pts

9th Sport 2602 Oliver Rayner, Ripon SC 50.0 pts

10th Sport 2671 William James, SWYSA 53.0 pts

Tera Sport Regatta - final leaders (11 entries)

1st Caspar Barton, Rutland SC 11 pts

2nd Millie Hardiman, Bartley SC 33 pts

3rd Archie Dunn, IOMYC 37 pts

Full Tera results here

