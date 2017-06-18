RS Tera Inlands - McDonald and Davis take titles

Robbie McDonald of Hayling Island SC is the new RS Tera Pro Inland Champion, and Alice Davis of Great Moor SC takes the RS Tera Sport title.
A steady breeze and glorious sunshine greeted a record turnout for the RS Tera inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club last weekend.
Robbie McDonald took the Tera Pro title by an impressive nine point margin, ahead of Jonathan Bailey of Hunts SC with Ralph Nevile of Frensham Pond SC completeing the podium.
In the Tera Sport event, Alice Davis of Great Moor SC took the title with a two point advantage from Jake Thompson of Frensham Pond SC, with Jakey Wood, Hayling Island SC in third.
Tera Pro - Inland Championship final leaders (24 entries)
1st Pro 2687 Robbie McDonald, Hayling Island SC 9.0 pts
2nd Pro 3375 Jonathan Bailey, Hunts SC 18.0 pts
3rd Pro 2369 Ralph Nevile, Frensham Pond SC 21.0 pts
4th Pro 2391 Luke Anstey, Frensham Pond SC 27.0 pts
5th Pro 2897 Blake Tudor, Brightlingsea SC 28.0 pts
6th Pro 1693 Fergus Pye, Draycote Water SC 30.0 pts
7th Pro 798 Freddy Wood, Hayling Island SC 33.0 pts
8th Pro 3031 Ben Millard, Emsworth SC 35.0 pts
9th Pro 2442 Dylan McPherson, Burnham SC 44.0 pts
10th Pro 2703 Sophie Johnson, Blackwater SC 52.0 pts
Tera Sport - Inland Championship final leaders (50 entries)
1st Sport 798 Alice Davis, Great Moor SC 10.0 pts
2nd Sport 2560 Jake Thompson, Frensham Pond SC 12.0 pts
3rd Sport 2507 Jakey Wood, Hayling Island SC 19.0 pts
4th Sport 1880 Tom Ahlheid, Frensham Pond SC 25.0 pts
5th Sport 3140 Gregan Bergmann Smith, Hayling Island SC 25.0 pts
6th Sport 2386 Teddy Dunn, Isle of Man Y 39.0 pts
7th Sport 2950 James Johnson, Windermere School 41.0 pts
8th Sport 2969 Felix Stewart, Windermere School 41.0 pts
9th Sport 2602 Oliver Rayner, Ripon SC 50.0 pts
10th Sport 2671 William James, SWYSA 53.0 pts
Tera Sport Regatta - final leaders (11 entries)
1st Caspar Barton, Rutland SC 11 pts
2nd Millie Hardiman, Bartley SC 33 pts
3rd Archie Dunn, IOMYC 37 pts
Full Tera results here
