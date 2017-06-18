Dinghy
 

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 3

Six races completed at Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week and we have had six different race winners.

Tim Fells and Frances Gifford (6,1,2) have now taken the lead at the half way stage by one point from Andy Davis and Alex Warren (1,3,6) with Simon and Ali Potts (2,4,5) another point back in third.

While in fourth are Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor (3,2,8), fifth Mike and Jane Calvert (3,7,3), sixth William Warren and Mark Oakey (6,4,3) and seventh Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (7,2,5).

All hoping that when the discard kicks in they can move on the leading trio.

Winners Tuesday were:

Olly Turner and Holly in the Blue v Green flights, and Jon Turner and Richard Parslow in the Red v Black flights.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Leaders Day 3 (120 entries)

1st Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 6 (61.0 DNC) 1 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 2 192 9 pts
2nd Andy Davis and Alex Warren 1 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 3 6 (61.0 DNC) 193 10 pts
3rd Simon Potts and Ally Potts (61.0 DNC) 2 4 (61.0 DNC) 5 (61.0 DNC) 194 11 pts
4th Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor 3 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 2 8 (61.0 DNC) 196 13 pts
5th Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert (61.0 DNC) 3 7 (61.0 DNC) 3 (61.0 DNC) 196 13 pts
6th William Warren and Mark Oakey (61.0 DNC) 6 (61.0 DNC) 4 (61.0 DNC) 3 196 13 pts
7th Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 7 (61.0 DNC) 2 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 5 197 14 pts
8th Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 4 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 1 14 (61.0 DNC) 202 19 pts
9th Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 5 (61.0 DNC) 3 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 11 202 19 pts
10th Chris Jennings and Pete Horn (61.0 DNC) 4 (61.0 DNC) 6 (61.0 DNC) 10 203 20 pts
11th Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis (61.0 DNC) 1 8 (61.0 DNC) 13 (61.0 DNC) 205 22 pts
12th Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead (61.0 DNC) 7 (61.0 DNC) 13 (61.0 DNC) 4 207 24 pts
13th Jon Turner and Richard Parslow (61.0 DNC) 13 (61.0 DNC) 11 (61.0 DNC) 1 208 25 pts
14th Ian Sharps and Ellie Sharps (61.0 DNC) 11.0 RDG (61.0 DNC) 9 (61.0 DNC) 7 210 27 pts
15th Alex Jackson and Chris Downham 2 (61.0 DNC) 5 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 21 211 28 pts
16th David Winder and Oliver Winder (61.0 DNC) 8 (61.0 DNC) 7 (61.0 DNC) 16 214 31 pts
17th Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert (61.0 DNC) 9 (61.0 DNC) 10 (61.0 DNC) 12 214 31 pts
18th Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson (61.0 DNC) 10 (61.0 DNC) 8 (61.0 DNC) 14 215 32 pts
19th Jon Gorringe and Sadie Anderson (61.0 DNC) 11 14 (61.0 DNC) 9 (61.0 DNC) 217 34 pts
20th Paul Rayson and Christian Hill (61.0 DNC) 12 11 (61.0 DNC) 11 (61.0 DNC) 217 34 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb
4 July 2017 19:50 GMT

