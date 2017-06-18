Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 3

Click image for a larger image

Tim Fells and Frances Gifford (6,1,2) have now taken the lead at the half way stage by one point from Andy Davis and Alex Warren (1,3,6) with Simon and Ali Potts (2,4,5) another point back in third.

While in fourth are Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor (3,2,8), fifth Mike and Jane Calvert (3,7,3), sixth William Warren and Mark Oakey (6,4,3) and seventh Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey (7,2,5).

All hoping that when the discard kicks in they can move on the leading trio.

Winners Tuesday were:

Olly Turner and Holly in the Blue v Green flights, and Jon Turner and Richard Parslow in the Red v Black flights.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Leaders Day 3 (120 entries)

1st Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 6 (61.0 DNC) 1 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 2 192 9 pts

2nd Andy Davis and Alex Warren 1 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 3 6 (61.0 DNC) 193 10 pts

3rd Simon Potts and Ally Potts (61.0 DNC) 2 4 (61.0 DNC) 5 (61.0 DNC) 194 11 pts

4th Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor 3 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 2 8 (61.0 DNC) 196 13 pts

5th Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert (61.0 DNC) 3 7 (61.0 DNC) 3 (61.0 DNC) 196 13 pts

6th William Warren and Mark Oakey (61.0 DNC) 6 (61.0 DNC) 4 (61.0 DNC) 3 196 13 pts

7th Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 7 (61.0 DNC) 2 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 5 197 14 pts

8th Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 4 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 1 14 (61.0 DNC) 202 19 pts

9th Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson 5 (61.0 DNC) 3 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 11 202 19 pts

10th Chris Jennings and Pete Horn (61.0 DNC) 4 (61.0 DNC) 6 (61.0 DNC) 10 203 20 pts

11th Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis (61.0 DNC) 1 8 (61.0 DNC) 13 (61.0 DNC) 205 22 pts

12th Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead (61.0 DNC) 7 (61.0 DNC) 13 (61.0 DNC) 4 207 24 pts

13th Jon Turner and Richard Parslow (61.0 DNC) 13 (61.0 DNC) 11 (61.0 DNC) 1 208 25 pts

14th Ian Sharps and Ellie Sharps (61.0 DNC) 11.0 RDG (61.0 DNC) 9 (61.0 DNC) 7 210 27 pts

15th Alex Jackson and Chris Downham 2 (61.0 DNC) 5 (61.0 DNC) (61.0 DNC) 21 211 28 pts

16th David Winder and Oliver Winder (61.0 DNC) 8 (61.0 DNC) 7 (61.0 DNC) 16 214 31 pts

17th Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert (61.0 DNC) 9 (61.0 DNC) 10 (61.0 DNC) 12 214 31 pts

18th Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson (61.0 DNC) 10 (61.0 DNC) 8 (61.0 DNC) 14 215 32 pts

19th Jon Gorringe and Sadie Anderson (61.0 DNC) 11 14 (61.0 DNC) 9 (61.0 DNC) 217 34 pts

20th Paul Rayson and Christian Hill (61.0 DNC) 12 11 (61.0 DNC) 11 (61.0 DNC) 217 34 pts

