First Foiling Week of 2017 at Fraglia Malcesine

The fourth season of Foiling Week is scheduled for another three events after Malcesine, with Foiling Weeks in Miami, Punta del Este and Sydney.

Foiling Week Garda this year is enriched with an Expo, Trial & Experience Camp.

At the usual morning Forum programme and the afternoon races, the major foiling boat manufacturers will show and demonstrate their creations throughout the day.

The Waszp and the Foiling 101 monohulls, the catamarans S9, iFly 15, Whisper and the electric boats by BMW and Torqueedo will be the main attractions for the public, who will be able to see and try the foiling experience first hand.

This year the Gurit FW Forum has three main themes, ‘Safety, Sustainability and Accessibility’. These topics will be the key drivers for three days of the Forum from Thursday to Saturday.





Sustainability

Sustainability is the theme for which Foiling Week is most fond of. A conscious way of dealing with the sport of sailing which is ecological by its very nature.

To further sustainability support, Foiling Week, with its partner BMW, has launched a reward programme for those who come by car to race.

If two or more crews come with the same car they will receive a prize of 50 Euro and the free use of BMW's e-bikes for travel between the club and the hotel or camping site where the crews reside.

Accessibility

Until now foiling has been largely only an option for expert sailors. This is the theme of the last day of the Forum to identify which strategies the market is implementing to bring ‘the third mode of sailing’ to beginners and disabled people.

Foiling Week together with Persico Marine yard set up a foiling boat project for disabled sailors.

Fun Downwind Race - Friday

Thanks to Marlow and Slam, racing will include a fun downwind competition.

On Friday, July 7, in addition to class races, Flying Phantom, S9 and A Class catamarans and the monohulls Moth, Waszp, Prototypes, Kite foil and Wind foil will race on a 24-mile race course.

All against everyone, without class distinction, to determine the fastest boat and the best sailor.



Class Racing - From Thursday to Sunday

Competitions represent the afternoon program of Foiling Week Garda.

More info at Foiling Week - foilingweek.com

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

3 July 2017 9:32 GMT