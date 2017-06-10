Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week - Day 1

Day 1 Start - Click image for a larger image

With signs of a southwesterly appearing, race officer David Greening sent the fleet on a course out to Blackstone against the flood tide.

Red v Greed flights. Course 1,7,1,4

Andy Davis and Alex Warren consolidated their lead to take the first cannon shot of the week and start their defense in style.

Alex Jackson and Chris Downham were comfortably second with Si Blake and Pippa Taylor rounding out the podium.

Behind this leading three there was a very tight multi boat battle all around the track. Chris Gould and Chris Kilby came through to take fourth from Will and Arthur Henderson.

Tim Fells and Fran Gifford just got the better of Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey to take sixth.

Blue v Black flights. Course 1,4,6,5,7,1,3

Simon and Ali Potts were just hanging onto the lead on the final run to crossways.

All was still to play for and on the final approach to the line the leaders split tacks with Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis on port getting the cannon at the town end of the line by a boat length from Simon and Ali.

Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert were just behind in third ahead of Chris Jennings and Pete Horn who had been solid in fourth all race.

Steve Crook and Sally Townend took fifth with Will Warren and Mark Oakey in sixth.

It was a great first day for all the competitors and spectators with sunshine and breeze.

Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week – Leaders Day 1 (120 emtries)

1st 3743 Blue Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis Bartley SC (61.0 DNC) 1 62 1 pts

2nd 3684 Green Andy Davis and Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 (61.0 DNC) 62 1 pts

3rd 3777 Blue Simon Potts and Ally Potts Burghfield (61.0 DNC) 2 63 2 pts

4th 3707 Red Alex Jackson and Chris Downham Hampton SC 2 (61.0 DNC) 63 2 pts

5th 3691 Blue Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC (61.0 DNC) 3 64 3 pts

6th 3735 Green Simon Blake and Pippa Taylor Cookham/Hollingworth 3 (61.0 DNC) 64 3 pts

7th 3658 Black Chris Jennings and Pete Horn Burghfield (61.0 DNC) 4 65 4 pts

8th 3778 Green Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby Bartley SC 4 (61.0 DNC) 65 4 pts

9th 3678 Black Steve Crook and Sally Townend Hollingworth Lake SC (61.0 DNC) 5 66 5 pts

10th 3726 Red Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson SYC 5 (61.0 DNC) 66 5 pts

11th 3756 Black William Warren and Mark Oakey Shoreham SC (61.0 DNC) 6 67 6 pts

12th 3764 Red Tim Fells and Frances Gifford SYC/Police Sailing UK 6 (61.0 DNC) 67 6 pts

13th 3703 Black Richard Whitworth and Sam Mottershead Parkstone & Hollingworth Lake (61.0 DNC) 7 68 7 pts

14th 3788 Red Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey Winsford Flash 7 (61.0 DNC) 68 7 pts

15th 3781 Black David Winder and Oliver Winder Hollingworth S.C (61.0 DNC) 8 69 8 pts

16th 3742 Red Ian Dobson and Rob Allen Shoreham SC 8 (61.0 DNC) 69 8 pts

17th 3722 Black Roger Gilbert and Jane Gilbert Frensham Pond SC (61.0 DNC) 9 70 9 pts

18th 3723 Red Andrew Harris and James Warren Tamesis 9 (61.0 DNC) 70 9 pts

19th 3776 Black Alan Roberts and Rob Henderson Hayling Island SC (61.0 DNC) 10 71 10 pts

20th 3710 Green Jon Ibbotson and Nick Copsey Burghfield SC 10 (61.0 DNC) 71 10 pts

Tim Fells

2 July 2017 17:30 GMT