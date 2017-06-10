Laser Masters at Hayling - Final day results

James Gray winning the Standard and Ben Elvin the Radial, both from Stokes Bay SC.

Gray finished the Standard series with a 1, 2, to finish 18 points ahead of Alan Davis of Oxford SC.

Third overall was Mark Lyttle of Queen Mary SC. In fourth is Tim Law and fifth Stuart Hudson.

In the Radial fleet, Ben Elvin finished with a 4, 1 on Sunday and nine points clear of Jon Emmett of Weir Wood SC, with Ian Jones of Dovestone SC third.

Fourth was Ian Gregory and fifth Richard Smith.

Laser Radial - UK Masters National Championship (49 entries)

1st GBR 208663 Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 9 pts

2nd GBR 207462 Jon EMMETT Weir Wood AM 18 pts

3rd GBR 207787 Ian JONES Dovestone SC M 25 pts

4th GBR 200510 Ian GREGORY Frensham Pond M 36 pts

5th GBR 211458 Richard SMITH WOBYC M 40 pts

6th GBR 197693 Sergio Messiha Bough Beech SC GM 48 pts

7th AUS 207357 Jeff LOOSEMORE Middle Harbour Amateurs GM 55 pts

8th IRL 212225 Andrew BYRNE King George AM 59 pts

9th GBR 206504 Rob CAGE Thames SC GM 64 pts

10th GBR 162576 Terry SCUTCHER Shotley SC GM 67 pts

Laser Standard - UK Masters National Championship (48 entries)

1st GBR 212110 James GRAY Stokes Bay SC 7 pts

2nd GBR 208427 Alan DAVIS Oxford SC GM 25 pts

3rd GBR 211165 Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet M 29 pts

4th GBR 195867 Tim LAW Salcombe GM 29 pts

5th GBR 204644 Stuart HUDSON Keyhaven and Spinnaker M 33 pts

6th GBR 209122 Roger O'Goramn QMSC M 34 pts

7th GER 173330 Thomas w. MUELLER ESTM M 50 pts

8th IRL 210253 Nick WALSH Royal Cork Y C M 50 pts

9th GER 205207 Lutz HIRSCH Mühlenberger Segel C M 57 pts

10th GBR 174621 Nick HARRISON Stokes Bay SC GM 63 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 July 2017 16:24 GMT