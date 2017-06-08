Laser Masters at Hayling - Day 2

Click image for a larger image

With three more races completed for the Standard and Radial fleets, the leaders remain the same. James Gray leads the Standard and Ben Elvin the Radial, both from Stokes Bay SC.

Grey was judged to be OCS in the first Standard race start, but he recovered to win the next two races.

Alan Davis of Oxford SC made the most of Grey's error to take race 3 and sits in third overall, four points behind Mark Lyttle. In fourth is Tim Law and fifth is Stuart Hudson.

In the Radial fleet, Ben Elvin also got a knock-back, finishing second behind Bob Cudmore of Parkstone YC in the first race.

He returned to form in the next two, winning them both. Second in race 4 was Aussie Jeff Loosemoore and in race 5 it was Jon Emmett.

Emmett now moves into second overall, with Ian Jones third, Ian Gregory fourth and Roger O'Goramn fifth.

Laser Standard - UK Masters National Championship (48 entries)

1st GBR James GRAY Stokes Bay SC 1 1 (49.0 OCS) 1 1 53 4 pts

2nd GBR Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet M 2 -9 2 3 3 19 10 pts

3rd GBR Alan DAVIS Oxford SC GM -8 5 1 2 6 22 14 pts

4th GBR Tim LAW Salcombe GM 7 8 -15 4 2 36 21 pts

5th GBR Stuart HUDSON Keyhaven and Spinnaker M 6 2 -8 7 7 30 22 pts

6th GBR Roger O'Goramn Queen Mary SC M 10 4 3 8 -11 36 25 pts

7th GER Thomas w. MUELLER ESTM M 5 -30 6 5 15 61 31 pts

8th GBR Dave FREEMAN Queen Mary SC AM 3 3 23 (49.0 OCS) 5 83 34 pts

9th IRL Nick WALSH Royal Cork Y C M -13 11 9 6 8 47 34 pts

10th GER Lutz HIRSCH Mühlenberger SegelC M -17 6 7 9 14 53 36 pts

Laser Radial - UK Masters National Championship (49 entries)

1st GBR Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC -3 1 2 1 1 8 5 pts

2nd GBR Jon EMMETT Weir Wood AM 2 8 (49.0 OCS) 3 2 64 15 pts

3rd GBR Ian JONES Dovestone SC M 1 5 -10 4 9 29 19 pts

4th GBR Ian GREGORY Frensham Pond M 6 2 -24 6 5 43 19 pts

5th AUS Jeff LOOSEMORE Middle Harbour Amateurs GM 14 3 (49.0 OCS) 2 6 74 25 pts

6th GBR Terry SCUTCHER Shotley SC GM 4 -24 20 5 3 56 32 pts

7th GBR Sergio Messiha TBA GM (49.0 BFD) 4 6 10 13 82 33 pts

8th GBR Richard SMITH WOBYC M -12 10 8 8 8 46 34 pts

9th IRL Andrew BYRNE King George AM 10 13 5 -14 10 52 38 pts

10th GBR Keith WILKINS Restronquet SC GGM 5 -31 12 17 7 72 41 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

1 July 2017 16:53 GMT