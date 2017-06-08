Dinghy
 

Laser Masters at Hayling - Day 2

While over 1,300 yachts raced round the Isle of Wight, 97 Lasers enjoyed ideal conditions in Hayling Bay for day 2 of their Masters Championship.

With three more races completed for the Standard and Radial fleets, the leaders remain the same. James Gray leads the Standard and Ben Elvin the Radial, both from Stokes Bay SC.

Grey was judged to be OCS in the first Standard race start, but he recovered to win the next two races.

Alan Davis of Oxford SC made the most of Grey's error to take race 3 and sits in third overall, four points behind Mark Lyttle. In fourth is Tim Law and fifth is Stuart Hudson.

In the Radial fleet, Ben Elvin also got a knock-back, finishing second behind Bob Cudmore of Parkstone YC in the first race.

He returned to form in the next two, winning them both. Second in race 4 was Aussie Jeff Loosemoore and in race 5 it was Jon Emmett.

Emmett now moves into second overall, with Ian Jones third, Ian Gregory fourth and Roger O'Goramn fifth.

Laser Standard - UK Masters National Championship (48 entries)
1st GBR James GRAY Stokes Bay SC 1 1 (49.0 OCS) 1 1 53 4 pts
2nd GBR Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet M 2 -9 2 3 3 19 10 pts
3rd GBR Alan DAVIS Oxford SC GM -8 5 1 2 6 22 14 pts
4th GBR Tim LAW Salcombe GM 7 8 -15 4 2 36 21 pts
5th GBR Stuart HUDSON Keyhaven and Spinnaker M 6 2 -8 7 7 30 22 pts
6th GBR Roger O'Goramn Queen Mary SC M 10 4 3 8 -11 36 25 pts
7th GER Thomas w. MUELLER ESTM M 5 -30 6 5 15 61 31 pts
8th GBR Dave FREEMAN Queen Mary SC AM 3 3 23 (49.0 OCS) 5 83 34 pts
9th IRL Nick WALSH Royal Cork Y C M -13 11 9 6 8 47 34 pts
10th GER Lutz HIRSCH Mühlenberger SegelC M -17 6 7 9 14 53 36 pts

Laser Radial - UK Masters National Championship (49 entries)
1st GBR Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC -3 1 2 1 1 8 5 pts
2nd GBR Jon EMMETT Weir Wood AM 2 8 (49.0 OCS) 3 2 64 15 pts
3rd GBR Ian JONES Dovestone SC M 1 5 -10 4 9 29 19 pts
4th GBR Ian GREGORY Frensham Pond M 6 2 -24 6 5 43 19 pts
5th AUS Jeff LOOSEMORE Middle Harbour Amateurs GM 14 3 (49.0 OCS) 2 6 74 25 pts
6th GBR Terry SCUTCHER Shotley SC GM 4 -24 20 5 3 56 32 pts
7th GBR Sergio Messiha TBA GM (49.0 BFD) 4 6 10 13 82 33 pts
8th GBR Richard SMITH WOBYC M -12 10 8 8 8 46 34 pts
9th IRL Andrew BYRNE King George AM 10 13 5 -14 10 52 38 pts
10th GBR Keith WILKINS Restronquet SC GGM 5 -31 12 17 7 72 41 pts

