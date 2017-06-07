Laser Masters get underway at Hayling Island

James Grey took back to back wins in the Standard class, ahead of Mark Lyttle in the first race and Stuart Hudson in the second.

Overall Grey leads by four points from Dave Freeman with Hudson in third.

In the Radial class, Ian Jones from Dovestone SC won the first race with Jon Emmett second and Ben Elvin third.

In the second race Elvin was first ahead of Ian Gregory with Australian Jeff Loosemore third.

Overall Elvin leads by two points from Jones with Gregory third.

Laser Standard - UK Masters National Championship (48 entries)

1st GBR 212110 James GRAY Stokes Bay SC 1 1 2 pts

2nd GBR 209121 Dave FREEMAN Queen Mary 3 3 6 pts

3rd GBR 204644 Stuart HUDSON Keyhaven and Spinnaker 6 2 8 pts

4th GBR 211165 Mark LYTTLE Qmsc / Datchet 2 9 11 pts

5th GBR 208427 Alan DAVIS Oxford SC 8 5 13 pts

6th GBR 209122 Roger O'Goramn QMSC 10 4 14 pts

7th GBR 195867 Tim LAW Salcombe 7 8 15 pts

8th GER 205207 Lutz HIRSCH Mühlenberger SegelC 17 6 23 pts

9th IRL 210253 Nick WALSH Royal Cork Y C 13 11 24 pts

10th GBR 174621 Nick HARRISON Stokes Bay SC 18 10 28 pts

Laser Radial - UK Masters National Championship (49 entries)

1st GBR Ben ELVIN Stokes Bay SC 3 1 4 pts

2nd GBR Ian JONES Dovestone SC 1 5 6 pts

3rd GBR Ian GREGORY Frensham Pond 6 2 8 pts

4th GBR Jon EMMETT Weir Wood 2 8 10 pts

5th GBR Niall Peelo TBA 7 6 13 pts

6th AUS Jeff LOOSEMORE MHA 14 3 17 pts

7th GBR Richard SMITH WOBYC 12 10 22 pts

8th IRL Andrew BYRNE King George 10 13 23 pts

9th GBR Terry SCUTCHER Shotley SC 4 24 28 pts

10th GBR Alison STEVENS Sesca and ASA 19 9 28 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 June 2017 20:03 GMT