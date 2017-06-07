Chichester Harbour Race Week - Early-bird entry closing

Click image for a larger image

Already more than 50 boats have signed up, with competitors ranging from Musto Skiff to Chichester Scow, from Firefly to Flying Fifteen.

Strong entries in single-handed and youth classes mean there will be lots of Solos, Finns, RS Fevas and Lasers racing in an event that showcases both classic and the most modern dinghy designs. Plus the XOD and RS Elite dayboat classes.

A limit of 425 boats has been set for 2017 – last year 401 boats from 53 clubs took part.

The event is run by a team of volunteers from Chichester Harbour Federation clubs and hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Racing is on the wide stretch of water at the harbour mouth, at the top of the tide, and each of the three courses has its own committee boat. Race officers this year will be Tim Hancock, Greg Lamb and Ian Grant.

Once the racing is over, a busy social programme kicks in, with live music, a steel band, discos, an expert-led discussion on single-handed sailing, a quiz and more.

G New

26 June 2017 12:29 GMT