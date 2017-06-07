Optimist World Championships record-breaking landmark

Thailand will welcome 62 sailing nations with 280 sailors for the 2017 Optimist World Championships, a record-breaking landmark for this world stage event.
The Optimist World Championship comprises two ‘championships’, the Optimist Individual World Championship (IWC) and the Optimist Team Racing World Championship (TRWC).
The Championship will take place from 11-21 July at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club (RVYC), located just outside the city of Pattaya in the residential area of Pratamnak Hill.
The racing area is located immediately offshore from the Yacht Club in the Gulf of Thailand, between the mainland and Koh Larn.
With large facilities, strong infrastructure and fantastic sailing conditions, the RVYC will welcome all sailors with warm Thai hospitality.
Racers, support teams and spectators can expect sunshine, warm water and good sailing breezes during the event.
British competitors:
GBR - 6302 Kieran Young
GBR - 6412 Haydn Sewell
GBR - 6453 Jamie Cook
GBR - 6464 William Pank
GBR - 6469 Callum Davidson-Guid
Gerald New - Sailweb
26 June 2017 6:46 GMT