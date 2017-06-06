D-Zero - Cousins takes 2017 National title

George Cousins completed the final day of the 2017 D-Zero Nationals with a second and first in the last two races securing the Championship.
Paul Scullion gave his fellow Restronguet SC member a close duel taking second with Kian Andrews completing the podium in third.
D-Zero Nationals
1st 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 10 pts
2nd 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 13 pts
3rd 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 25 pts
4th 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 27 pts
5th 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 32 pts
6th 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 34 pts
7th 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 37 pts
8th 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 43 pts
9th 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 50 pts
10th 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 62 pts
11th 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 66 pts
12th 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 72 pts
13th 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 73 pts
14th 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 74 pts
15th 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 82 pts
16th 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 84 pts
17th 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 87 pts
18th 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 90 pts
19th 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 94 pts
20th 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 96 pts
21st 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 97 pts
22nd 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 114 pts
23rd 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 114 pts
24th 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 121 pts
25th 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 122 pts
26th 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 124 pts
27th 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 125 pts
28th 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 127 pts
29th 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 140 pts
30th 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 144 pts
31st 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 161 pts
32nd 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 197 pts
33rd 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 210 pts
34th 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 210 pts
G New
19 June 2017 17:34 GMT