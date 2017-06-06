D-Zero - Cousins takes 2017 National title

Paul Scullion gave his fellow Restronguet SC member a close duel taking second with Kian Andrews completing the podium in third.

D-Zero Nationals

1st 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 10 pts

2nd 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 13 pts

3rd 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 25 pts

4th 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 27 pts

5th 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 32 pts

6th 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 34 pts

7th 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 37 pts

8th 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 43 pts

9th 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 50 pts

10th 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 62 pts

11th 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 66 pts

12th 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 72 pts

13th 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 73 pts

14th 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 74 pts

15th 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 82 pts

16th 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 84 pts

17th 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 87 pts

18th 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 90 pts

19th 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 94 pts

20th 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 96 pts

21st 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 97 pts

22nd 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 114 pts

23rd 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 114 pts

24th 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 121 pts

25th 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 122 pts

26th 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 124 pts

27th 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 125 pts

28th 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 127 pts

29th 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 140 pts

30th 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 144 pts

31st 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 161 pts

32nd 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 197 pts

33rd 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 210 pts

34th 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 210 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

19 June 2017 17:34 GMT