We are the - RS - Champions

RS Class Winners:

RS100

1st Robert Richardson, Royal Windermere YC 7.0 pts

2nd Alistair Dickson, Gurnard SC 11 pts

3rd Mark Harrison, Gurnard SC 12 pts

RS200

1st Matt Mee and Emma Norris, Red Wharf Bay / Burghfield 9.0 pts

2nd George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby, Itchenor SC 15.0 pts

3rd Rob Henderson and Kirstie Urwin, HISC 20.0 pts

RS300

1st Harry McVicar, Prestwick SC 4.0 pts

2nd David Acres, Prestwick SC 4.0 pts

3rd Paul Watson, Bowmoor SC 8.0 pts

RS400

1st Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato, QMSC 18.0 pts

2nd Paul Oakey and Mark Oakey, Portchester SC 20.0 pts

3rd Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs, Downs SC 20.0 pts

RS500

1st Peter Matthews and Karen Matthews, Lancing SC 3.0 pts

2nd Stuart Bloese and Carol Bloese, Guernsey YC 6.0 pts

3rd Eric Gdalia and Perrine, Club Nautique de Wimereux 9.0 pts

RS700

1st Jerry Wales. Windsport 5.0 pts

2nd Pete Purkiss. Brightlingsea SC 14.0 pts

3rd Colin Dacey. Snettisham Beach SC 17.0

RS800

1st Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen, Royal Lymington YC 11.0 pts

2nd Phil Walker and John Mather, HISC 18.0 pts

3rd Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton, Datchet SC 19.0 pts

RS Aero Southern Championships

1st RS AERO 7 Steve Cockerill, Stokes Bay SC 5.0 pts

2nd RS AERO 9 Paul Bartlett, Starcross YC 8.0 pts

3rd RS AERO 7 Jason Russell, HISC 12.0 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 June 2017 21:11 GMT