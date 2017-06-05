We are the - RS - Champions

The RS classes completed their Summer Championships at Hayling Island SC over a real summer weekend . . .
RS Class Winners:
RS100
1st Robert Richardson, Royal Windermere YC 7.0 pts
2nd Alistair Dickson, Gurnard SC 11 pts
3rd Mark Harrison, Gurnard SC 12 pts
RS200
1st Matt Mee and Emma Norris, Red Wharf Bay / Burghfield 9.0 pts
2nd George Yeoman and Sophie Ormsby, Itchenor SC 15.0 pts
3rd Rob Henderson and Kirstie Urwin, HISC 20.0 pts
RS300
1st Harry McVicar, Prestwick SC 4.0 pts
2nd David Acres, Prestwick SC 4.0 pts
3rd Paul Watson, Bowmoor SC 8.0 pts
RS400
1st Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato, QMSC 18.0 pts
2nd Paul Oakey and Mark Oakey, Portchester SC 20.0 pts
3rd Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs, Downs SC 20.0 pts
RS500
1st Peter Matthews and Karen Matthews, Lancing SC 3.0 pts
2nd Stuart Bloese and Carol Bloese, Guernsey YC 6.0 pts
3rd Eric Gdalia and Perrine, Club Nautique de Wimereux 9.0 pts
RS700
1st Jerry Wales. Windsport 5.0 pts
2nd Pete Purkiss. Brightlingsea SC 14.0 pts
3rd Colin Dacey. Snettisham Beach SC 17.0
RS800
1st Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen, Royal Lymington YC 11.0 pts
2nd Phil Walker and John Mather, HISC 18.0 pts
3rd Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton, Datchet SC 19.0 pts
RS Aero Southern Championships
1st RS AERO 7 Steve Cockerill, Stokes Bay SC 5.0 pts
2nd RS AERO 9 Paul Bartlett, Starcross YC 8.0 pts
3rd RS AERO 7 Jason Russell, HISC 12.0 pts
Fullresults for all classes here
Gerald New - Sailweb
18 June 2017 21:11 GMT