D-Zero Nationals - Day 2 George Cousins leads

Stunning weather for the fleet keeping the competitors in high spirits but the wind still remaining light and fluky.

George Cousins finished the day with two back to back race wins taking him into overall lead with fellow Restronguet Sailing Club member, Paul Scullion, holding second.

D-Zero nationals after 8 races

1st 172 George Cousins 3 5 7 2 1 1 2 1 10 pts

2nd 178 Paul Scullion 2 6 2 1 35 3 3 2 13 pts

3rd 156 Kian Andrews 6 2 4 3 35 21 1 9 25 pts

4th 193 Greg Bartlett 5 1 14 5 4 6 6 8 27 pts

5th 1 Ian Morgan 1 10 13 10 2 4 5 35 32 pts

6th 114 Darren Williams 22 14 1 9 35 2 4 4 34 pts

7th 211 Mandy Sweet 17 7 8 4 5 8 10 5 37 pts

8th 141 David Bartlett 8 3 6 17 11 11 8 7 43 pts

9th 150 Jon Bassett 14 12 9 7 3 12 7 13 50 pts

10th 3 John Aston 4 15 11 12 19 7 13 16 62 pts

11th 195 Rob Lennox 13 23 16 15 6 10 16 6 66 pts

12th 170 Seb Prowse 28 8 15 6 9 19 15 19 72 pts

13th 42 Jon Cowper 12 11 3 24 23 23 14 10 73 pts

14th 217 Tom Southwell 11 21 19 11 15 16 9 12 74 pts

15th 71 Neil Washington 10 13 12 13 35 17 18 17 82 pts

16th 208 James Edmond 9 18 5 14 16 22 35 35 84 pts

17th 124 Simon Hindley 35 35 10 18 18 5 22 14 87 pts

18th 123 Jim Scott 23 17 21 8 12 9 27 35 90 pts

19th 143 Mike Pridham 21 19 26 19 7 18 11 20 94 pts

20th 11 Steve Bolland 7 4 35 35 35 35 12 3 96 pts

21st 174 Graham Cooper 20 16 23 16 14 13 25 18 97 pts

22nd 230 Adrian Coates 16 9 22 22 24 21 35 35 114 pts

23rd 218 Paul Murphy 24 26 20 20 20 14 19 21 114 pts

24th 158 Gary Tompkins 27 25 25 26 10 28 20 15 121 pts

25th 111 Chris Jeffries 18 24 17 28 17 27 24 22 122 pts

26th 66 David Valentine 31 29 24 27 21 24 17 11 124 pts

27th 57 Martin Latimer 15 20 35 30 25 20 21 24 125 pts

28th 191 Nigel Austin 19 31 18 21 8 30 35 35 127 pts

29th 54 Ed Deacon 30 30 28 23 13 25 26 25 140 pts

30th 181 Gordon Stewart 25 27 27 25 22 26 23 23 144 pts

31st 232 Gavin Vaughan 26 22 29 29 26 29 35 35 161 pts

32nd 188 Paul Jefferies 29 28 35 35 35 35 35 35 197 pts

33rd 8 Joe Constable 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 210 pts

34th 233 Chris Wright 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 210 pts

VR Sport Media

18 June 2017 16:08 GMT