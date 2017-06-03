D-Zero Nationals - Day 1

The first day of the 2017 D-Zero Nationals were held on the ‘English Rivera’ by the Royal Torbay Yacht Club.
Weather was beautiful but the wind was light and fluky so tight racing and costly mistakes.
2016 Champion, Ian Morgan (GBR 1), got off to a great start with a race win but Greg Bartlett took the second race to take the overall lead.
D-Zero Nationals after 2 races
1st 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 5 1 6 pts
2nd 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 6 2 8 pts
3rd 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 2 6 8 pts
4th 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 3 5 8 pts
5th 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 1 10 11 pts
6th 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 8 3 11 pts
7th 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 7 4 11 pts
8th 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 4 15 19 pts
9th 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 10 13 23 pts
10th 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 12 11 23 pts
11th 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 17 7 24 pts
12th 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 16 9 25 pts
13th 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 14 12 26 pts
14th 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 9 18 27 pts
15th 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 11 21 32 pts
16th 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 15 20 35 pts
17th 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 28 8 36 pts
18th 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 13 23 36 pts
19th 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 22 14 36 pts
20th 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 20 16 36 pts
21st 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 23 17 40 pts
22nd 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 21 19 40 pts
23rd 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 18 24 42 pts
24th 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 26 22 48 pts
25th 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 19 31 50 pts
26th 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 24 26 50 pts
27th 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 27 25 52 pts
28th 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 25 27 52 pts
29th 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 29 28 57 pts
30th 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 31 29 60 pts
31st 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 30 30 60 pts
32nd 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 35 35 70 pts
33rd 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 35 35 70 pts
34th 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 35 35 70 pts
G New
17 June 2017 9:59 GMT