Krutskikh snatches Finn World Masters title

Click image for a larger image

Laurent Hay, from France, had his chances, but ended up second, while the leader for much of the week and definitely the best sailor here after winning five of his six races, Rafael Trujillo from Spain, ended up third.

The ever contentious Medal Race was sailed just off the shore of Carlisle Bay and produced a plethora of wind shifts, overall place changes, mistakes from sailors and general turmoil on the race course with 40 degree shifts and huge pressure changes as the wind pulsated off the shore.

The Swiss got to grips with the first beat with Piet Eckert leading Christoph Burger around the top mark. Laurent Hay was third, enough to win the title, with Rafael Trujillo back in sixth.

But Hay fouled Karl Purdie at the top and dropped back. Then three sailors, including Trujillo, picked up a yellow flag for pumping on the first downwind in 16-20 knots as the race committee had failed to raise Oscar flag.

Eckert and Burger led round the gate and back out to the left, while Trujillo picked up a shift on the right to close on the leaders at the top to take back the overall lead.

Eckert still led, but Vladimir Krutskikh had also recovered well and just crossed Trujillo at the top.

Trujillo ducked him, but made an error and dropped his mainsheet, causing their masts to touch. After doing his turns Trujillo was way back and out of contention.

Krutskikh rounded second and found his own private wind down the last run to pass Eckert and take the win and his second Finn World Masters title.

Hay crossed fourth to take silver while Trujillo crossed sixth to take the bronze.

Earlier, in the Final Race for everyone except the top 10, Antonio Poncell, from Chile, dominated the Yellow fleet in tough conditions, with a severe chop upwind and a hairy downwind that makes men out of boys.

He was followed over the line by Andre Mirsky, of Brazil, and Michel Audoin, of France, who sailed his best race of the week. The win also elevated Poncell to 11th overall to win the Crutch.

In the Blue fleet, the Scandinavians dominated, with the win going to Johan Wijk, of Sweden, from Lars Hall, of Denmark and Ville Valtonen, of Sweden.

Finn - 2017 World Masters Championship (medal race result in brackets)(114 entries)

1st RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh, M 12 (1)

2nd FRA 75 Laurent Hay, GM 17 (4)

3rd ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo, M 17 (6)

4th SUI 86 Piet Eckert, M 19 (2)

5th FRA 99 Marc Alain des Beauvais, GGM 23 (3)

6th CZE 1 Michael Maier, GM 25 (7)

7th SUI 7 Christoph Burger, M 31 (5)

8th NZL 111 Karl Purdie, GM 38 (8)

9th GBR 2 Allen Burell, GM 44 (9)

10th GER 707 Ulrich Breuer, GM 45 (10)

Full results here

Super Legend

1. Gerd Bohnsack, RSA



Legends

1. Henry Sprague, USA

2. David Bull, AUS

3. Charles Rudinsky, USA



Grand Grand Masters

1. Marc Allain des Beauvais, FRA

2. Rob Coutts, USA

3. David Hoogenboom, NZL



Grand Masters

1. Laurent Hay, FRA

2. Michael Maier, CZE

3. Karl Purdie, NZL



Masters

1. Vladimir Krutskikh, RUS

2. Rafael Trujillo, ESP

3. Piet Eckert, SUI



Geest Perseverance Award: Peter Langer-Langmaack, GER

Art of Racing Prize: Uli Breuer, GER

The Crutch (11th): Antonio Poncell, CHI

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Robert Deaves

10 June 2017 5:54 GMT