Finn World Masters - Trujillo added two more wins

Rafa Trujillo moves into a four point lead at the top of the leaderboard.

Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.

The 140 boat fleet, for everyone except the top 10, will now sail one Final Race on Friday, before the Medal Race, which will be sailed just off the Barbados Yacht Club in Carlisle Bay.

Ten boats will compete for the medals Friday. Eight have the possibility to win the Finn World Masters title, while all have a chance at winning a medal of some colour.

All the medals in the Masters and Grand Masters categories will also be decided in the medal race.

However, as the only Grand Grand Master in the Medal Race, Marc Allain des Beauvais, has already done enough to retain his Grand Grand Master title, while Henry Sprague, of the USA, has also built enough of a lead in the Legend category to reclaim the title he last won in 2015.

Click image for a larger image

It was another tough day on the water with 18-22 knots, a short chop and again a huge swell crossing the course making the downwinds quite tricky to navigate.

Most of the big names were in the Yellow fleet today. Mike Maier, from Czech Republic, led round the top mark in the first race, but then started sailing downwind rather than heading for the outer loop.

This gave up valuable distance to Trujillo, who later took the lead and crossed the finish ahead of Krutskikh and Marc Allain des Beauvais of France.

Maier slipped to fourth. In the second race Trujillo led throughout, this time winning from Krutskikh and Maier.

In Blue fleet Hay was just as dominant to produce a brilliant day on the water. In the first race he won from Uli Breuer, of Germany and Kristian Sjoberg, of Finland.

More new faces appeared at the front in the second race with Karl Purdie of New Zealand and Paul Blowers of Britain, crossing second and third.

Finn - 2017 World Masters Championship after 6 races (114 entries)

1st ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo, M 1 1 -2 1 1 1 5,0 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent Hay, GM 1 2 -5 4 1 1 9,0 pts

3rd RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh, M 2 2 -4 2 2 2 10,0 pts

4th CZE 1 Michael Maier, GM 2 1 1 -4 4 3 11,0 pts

5th SUI 86 Piet Eckert, M 3 3 1 3 5 -8 15,0 pts

6th FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais, GGM -26 5 3 2 3 4 17,0 pts

7th SUI 7 Christoph Burger, M 4 -11 2 3 6 6 21,0 pts

8th NZL 111 Karl Purdie, GM 3 -9 3 8 6 2 22,0 pts

9th GER 707 Ulrich Breuer, GM 7 6 6 -6 2 4 25,0 pts

10th GBR 2 Allen Burell, GM -12 3 10 1 7 5 26,0 pts

11th NZL 2 Raymond Hall, GM 10 -13 4 6 8 7 35,0 pts

12th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel, M -16 4 5 5 9 14 37,0 pts

13th CHI 12 Antonio Poncell, GM 5 8 -31 7 7 9 41,0 pts

14th FIN 201 Kristian Sjoberg, GM 13 -14 8 10 3 8 42,0 pts

15th NED 29 Bas de Waal, GM 9 -16 10 10 5 11 45,0 pts

16th GBR 21 Michael de Courcy, GM 7 5 9 14 11 -15 46,0 pts

17th DEN 21 Otto Strandvig, GM (dns) 4 6 14 14 10 48,0 pts

18th USA 9 Rob Coutts, GGM 6 -23 11 16 4 14 51,0 pts

19th SVK 470 Andrej Holak, M 13 6 15 12 (dnf) 9 55,0 pts

20th SUI 83 Beat Steffen, M 14 9 8 9 17 -24 57,0 pts

21st BRA 177 Andre Mirsky, M -28 12 23 5 11 7 58,0 pts

22nd SWE 75 Johan Wijk, GM 20 -52 13 12 8 5 58,0 pts

23rd USA 74 Henry Sprague, L 15 10 9 (dsq) 16 13 63,0 pts

24th RUS 41 Felix Denikaev, GM 8 21 16 7 13 -29 65,0 pts

25th FIN 22 Ville Valtonen, GM -24 17 14 8 21 6 66,0 pts

26th GBR 720 Julian Smith, GM 10 14 11 -17 13 13 66,0 pts

27th DEN 6 Lars Hall, GM 18 15 7 16 (dns) 11 67,0 pts

28th AUS 61 Mark Jackson, GM 11 18 15 11 12 -26 67,0 pts

29th NZL 10 David Hoogenboom, GGM 4 19 (dsq) 18 14 16 71,0 pts

30th GBR 37 Steve Hayles, M 19 11 (dnf) 15 10 19 74,0 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Robert Deaves

9 June 2017 7:35 GMT