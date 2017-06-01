Rafa Trujillo retakes lead at Finn World Masters

Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, drops to second, and Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, remains in third.

After two days of very strong winds, the third day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados brought a much needed relief to sailors, with slightly lighter winds, though the racing was perhaps even tougher as almost everyone was now racing rather than just surviving.

Allen Burrell, from Great Britain, dominated yellow fleet, leading round the top mark and extending on the chasing pack led by the French sailors Marc Allain des Beauvais and Laurent Hay.

The downwind was almost sedate compared to recent days, but the upwinds were still a tough slog against the short step waves, with the occasional huge swell rolling across the course area.

Eventually Allain des Beauvais pulled away for second with Christoph Burger, of Switzerland, crossing third.

The Blue fleet contained the past three former champions with Trujillo sailing away for an easy win.

There was a giant battle for second place between Eckert and 2015 Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia.

Eventually Krutskikh crossed ahead of Eckert, while Maier recovered to cross fourth and remain second overall.



While there have been enough races for a valid series, one more is needed to be completed to introduce a discard and to have a medal race.

Two races are scheduled for Thursday to complete the opening series before Friday’s Final Race and then the medal race to decide the 2017 Finn Masters World Champion.

Finn - 2017 World Masters Championship after 4 races (114 entries)

1st ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo, M 1 1 2 1 5,0 pts

2nd CZE 1 Michael Maier, GM 2 1 1 4 8,0 pts

3rd SUI 86 Piet Eckert, M 3 3 1 3 10,0 pts

4th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh, M 2 2 4 2 10,0 pts

5th FRA 75 Laurent Hay, GM 1 2 5 4 12,0 pts

6th SUI 7 Christoph Burger, M 4 11 2 3 20,0 pts

7th NZL 111 Karl Purdie, GM 3 9 3 8 23,0 pts

8th GBR 2 Allen Burell, GM 12 3 10 1 26,0 pts

9th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel, M 16 4 5 5 30,0 pts

10th GER 707 Ulrich Breuer, GM 7 6 6 6 30,0 pts

11th NZL 2 Raymond Hall, GM 10 13 4 6 33,0 pts

12th GBR 21 Michael de Courcy, GM 7 5 9 14 35,0 pts

13th FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais, GGM 26 5 3 2 36,0 pts

14th SUI 83 Beat Steffen, M 14 9 8 9 40,0 pts

15th FIN 201 Kristian Sjoberg, GM 13 14 8 10 45,0 pts

16th NED 29 Bas de Waal, GM 9 16 10 10 45,0 pts

17th SVK 470 Andrej Holak, M 13 6 15 12 46,0 pts

18th RUS 41 Felix Denikaev, GM 8 21 16 7 52,0 pts

19th AUS 61 Mark Jackson, GM 11 18 15 11 55,0 pts

20th CHI 12 Antonio Poncell, GM 5 8 31 7 56,0 pts

21st USA 9 Rob Coutts, GGM 6 23 11 16 56,0 pts

22nd DEN 6 Lars Hall, GM 18 15 7 16 56,0 pts

23rd GBR 720 Julian Smith, GM 10 14 11 17 57,0 pts

24th GBR 65 David Potter, GM 5 16 16 24 61,0 pts

25th FIN 22 Ville Valtonen, GM 24 17 14 8 63,0 pts

26th NED 31 Hans Zuurendonk, GM 16 7 24 19 66,0 pts

27th BRA 177 Andre Mirsky, M 28 12 23 5 68,0 pts

28th GBR 10 Robert Deaves, GM 22 10 18 23 73,0 pts

29th SUI 25 Till Klammer, M 15 28 13 22 78,0 pts

30th FIN 112 Seppo Ajanko, GGM 11 17 25 27 80,0 pts

Full results here

Robert Deaves

8 June 2017 6:53 GMT