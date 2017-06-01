Stewart and Sarah Robertson are RS400 Scottish Champions

Click image for a larger image

When the incoming fog settled down and the breeze steadied the fleet’s headed out for three races off the eastern side of the Harbour.

Visitors Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin made a clean break to take the first win of the day despite some extremely close racing.

Stewart and Sarah Robertson took the win in race two, with Neill Mclellan and Sarah Meldrum chasing hard, pulling away convincingly from changeable pack.

The final race of the day was taken by Ben Robertson and super crew Jenny Douglas, managing to hold off Neil and Sarah after a big shift on the first beat left half the fleet well back.

Sunday’s racing was going to be close with six different teams all competing for the lead places, although the Robertson senior team appeared to be the ones to beat.

Locals Jim and Ben got the show on the road by taking the win in race one, with John McKenzie and Andy Box taking second to show they were firmly in the running.

Race two took off from a similarly wonky line, with roughly 50% of the fleet having to re-start.

Despite their attempt to start on Port tack being foiled, Stewart and Sarah managed to pull their way into the lead through some close racing, with Jim and Ben taking second.

With the port hand beat showing a solid bias and most of the fleet fighting for the pin end, Ben and Jenny came off the line in race three with a solid lead to finish off the weekend's racing with a second win.

But Stewart and Sarah Robertson finished with a fourth place to confirm the championship title.

RS400 - 2017 Scottish Championships

1st 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson Royal Forth Yacht Club 11 pts

2nd 1362 Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox East Lothian Yacht Club 12 pts

3rd 1319 Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 13 pts

4th 1432 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin Llangorse Sailing Club 18 pts

5th 1370 Neil McLellan and Sarah Meldrum Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 21 pts

6th 658 Sean Cleary and Naomi Maron Oxford Sailing Club 23 pts

7th 1455 John MacKenzie and Andy Box Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 28 pts

8th 1124 Robert Yeamans and Nadia Yeamans ASYC 42 pts

9th 768 Angus Marshall and Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 46 pts

10th 414 Matt Toymbee and Vasiliki Papapanagiotou Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 49 pts

11th 669 Jacob Ainsworth and Kaylie Roberts South Shield Sailing Club 50 pts

12th 1073 Jamie Rogers and Neil McLaren Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club 51 pts

13th 1096 Peter Taylor and Brian Greer Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 53 pts

14th 1129 David Webley and Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 60 pts

15th 1445 Phil Britton and Mike Aitkinson Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 66 pts

16th 476 Martin Booth and Oliver Milling-smith Dalgety Bay Sailing Cluc 72 pts

17th 1337 Lewis Smith and Alex McDonald Royal Forth Yacht Club 82 pts

