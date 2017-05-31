Michael Maier takes lead at Finn World Masters





Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, drops to second while Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, moves up to third.

With an upper wind limit to start at 20 knots the fleet was held on shore as news from the course changed from heavy seas and 20-24 knots to moderating seas at 18-20 knots.

Yellow fleet was again perhaps the easier of the two fleets to race in and this was capitalised on by last year’s fourth placed Eckert, who led all the way round in huge seas and winds going well past the recorded 22-23 knots.

Fellow Swiss, Christoph Burger, also found some pace to cross second while Karl Purdie, from New Zealand, continued his good form with a third.

Attrition downwind was high and for most, the goal was just to survive to the mark.

Click image for a larger image

Trujillo built a nice lead in the Blue fleet, chased by Vladimir Krutskikh, of Russia and Marc Allain des Beauvais, of France, with Maier close behind.

Trujillo extended on the fleet only to fall into a hole on the final approaches to the finish line. Maier capitalised on that and passed him, only to nearly lose it again as he headed for the wrong finish mark.

He recovered and crossed just ahead of Trujillo with Allain des Beauvais sailing a great race to cross third.

With that, the Race Committee took the wise decision to send everyone in for the day. There is only so much fun you can have that is good for you.

Finn - 2017 World Masters Championship after 3 races (114 entries)

1st CZE 1 Michael Maier, GM 4,0 2 1 1 4,0 pts

2nd ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo, M 4,0 1 1 2 4,0 pts

3rd SUI 86 Piet Eckert, M 7,0 3 3 1 7,0 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent Hay, GM 8,0 1 2 5 8,0 pts

5th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh, M 8,0 2 2 4 8,0 pts

6th NZL 111 Karl Purdie, GM 15,0 3 9 3 15,0 pts

7th SUI 7 Christoph Burger, M 17,0 4 11 2 17,0 pts

8th GBR 21 Michael de Courcy, GM 21,0 7 5 9 21,0 pts

9th GBR 2 Allen Burell, GM 24,0 12 3 9 24,0 pts

10th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel, M 25,0 16 4 5 25,0 pts

11th NZL 2 Raymond Hall, GM 27,0 10 13 4 27,0 pts

12th SUI 83 Beat Steffen, M 31,0 14 9 8 31,0 pts

13th SVK 470 Andrej Holak, M 33,0 13 6 14 33,0 pts

14th USA 74 Henry Sprague, L 33,0 15 10 8 33,0 pts

15th FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais, GGM 34,0 26 5 3 34,0 pts

16th FIN 201 Kristian Sjoberg, GM 34,0 13 14 7 34,0 pts

17th RSA 51 Philip Baum, GGM 34,0 8 12 14 34,0 pts

18th NED 29 Bas de Waal, GM 35,0 9 16 10 35,0 pts

19th GBR 65 David Potter, GM 37,0 5 16 16 37,0 pts

20th DEN 6 Lars Hall, GM 39,0 18 15 6 39,0 pts

21st GBR 720 Julian Smith, GM 39,0 10 14 10 39,0 pts

22nd USA 9 Rob Coutts, GGM 40,0 6 23 11 40,0 pts

23rd CHI 12 Antonio Poncell, GM 43,0 5 8 30 43,0 pts

24th RUS 41 Felix Denikaev, GM 44,0 8 21 15 44,0 pts

25th AUS 61 Mark Jackson, GM 44,0 11 18 15 44,0 pts

26th AUT 7 Michael Gubi, GM 46,0 14 7 25 46,0 pts

27th NED 31 Hans Zuurendonk, GM 46,0 16 7 23 46,0 pts

28th GBR 10 Robert Deaves, GM 50,0 22 10 18 50,0 pts

29th FIN 112 Seppo Ajanko, GGM 52,0 11 17 24 52,0 pts

30th FIN 22 Ville Valtonen, GM 54,0 24 17 13 54,0 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Robert Deaves

7 June 2017 6:39 GMT