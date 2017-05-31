Michael Maier takes lead at Finn World Masters

Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados after another tough and windy day out on Carlisle Bay.
Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, drops to second while Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, moves up to third.
With an upper wind limit to start at 20 knots the fleet was held on shore as news from the course changed from heavy seas and 20-24 knots to moderating seas at 18-20 knots.
Yellow fleet was again perhaps the easier of the two fleets to race in and this was capitalised on by last year’s fourth placed Eckert, who led all the way round in huge seas and winds going well past the recorded 22-23 knots.
Fellow Swiss, Christoph Burger, also found some pace to cross second while Karl Purdie, from New Zealand, continued his good form with a third.
Attrition downwind was high and for most, the goal was just to survive to the mark.
Trujillo built a nice lead in the Blue fleet, chased by Vladimir Krutskikh, of Russia and Marc Allain des Beauvais, of France, with Maier close behind.
Trujillo extended on the fleet only to fall into a hole on the final approaches to the finish line. Maier capitalised on that and passed him, only to nearly lose it again as he headed for the wrong finish mark.
He recovered and crossed just ahead of Trujillo with Allain des Beauvais sailing a great race to cross third.
With that, the Race Committee took the wise decision to send everyone in for the day. There is only so much fun you can have that is good for you.
Finn - 2017 World Masters Championship after 3 races (114 entries)
1st CZE 1 Michael Maier, GM 4,0 2 1 1 4,0 pts
2nd ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo, M 4,0 1 1 2 4,0 pts
3rd SUI 86 Piet Eckert, M 7,0 3 3 1 7,0 pts
4th FRA 75 Laurent Hay, GM 8,0 1 2 5 8,0 pts
5th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh, M 8,0 2 2 4 8,0 pts
6th NZL 111 Karl Purdie, GM 15,0 3 9 3 15,0 pts
7th SUI 7 Christoph Burger, M 17,0 4 11 2 17,0 pts
8th GBR 21 Michael de Courcy, GM 21,0 7 5 9 21,0 pts
9th GBR 2 Allen Burell, GM 24,0 12 3 9 24,0 pts
10th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel, M 25,0 16 4 5 25,0 pts
11th NZL 2 Raymond Hall, GM 27,0 10 13 4 27,0 pts
12th SUI 83 Beat Steffen, M 31,0 14 9 8 31,0 pts
13th SVK 470 Andrej Holak, M 33,0 13 6 14 33,0 pts
14th USA 74 Henry Sprague, L 33,0 15 10 8 33,0 pts
15th FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais, GGM 34,0 26 5 3 34,0 pts
16th FIN 201 Kristian Sjoberg, GM 34,0 13 14 7 34,0 pts
17th RSA 51 Philip Baum, GGM 34,0 8 12 14 34,0 pts
18th NED 29 Bas de Waal, GM 35,0 9 16 10 35,0 pts
19th GBR 65 David Potter, GM 37,0 5 16 16 37,0 pts
20th DEN 6 Lars Hall, GM 39,0 18 15 6 39,0 pts
21st GBR 720 Julian Smith, GM 39,0 10 14 10 39,0 pts
22nd USA 9 Rob Coutts, GGM 40,0 6 23 11 40,0 pts
23rd CHI 12 Antonio Poncell, GM 43,0 5 8 30 43,0 pts
24th RUS 41 Felix Denikaev, GM 44,0 8 21 15 44,0 pts
25th AUS 61 Mark Jackson, GM 44,0 11 18 15 44,0 pts
26th AUT 7 Michael Gubi, GM 46,0 14 7 25 46,0 pts
27th NED 31 Hans Zuurendonk, GM 46,0 16 7 23 46,0 pts
28th GBR 10 Robert Deaves, GM 50,0 22 10 18 50,0 pts
29th FIN 112 Seppo Ajanko, GGM 52,0 11 17 24 52,0 pts
30th FIN 22 Ville Valtonen, GM 54,0 24 17 13 54,0 pts
7 June 2017 6:39 GMT