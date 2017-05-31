Czech Republic crews top leaderboard at RS Feva Europeans

They finished one point ahead of Jakup Dobry and Tereza Dobra CZE. Sophie Johnson and Becky Caiger GBR (Blackwater SC) finished third.

Fourth place went to Vitak Frantisek and Vojtech Cibulka, with fifth Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger GBR (Windermere School).

The event was held at the Club Nautique de Versoix in Switzerland.

RS Feva - European Championship - Final leading positions (67 entries)

1st CZE 4648 Michal KOSTYR and Klara KULHANKOVA -15 8 1 1 7 1 18 pts

2nd CZE 5707 Jakub DOBRÝ and Tereza DOBRÁ 3 1 2 4 9 -21 19 pts

3rd GBR 5626 Sophie JOHNSON and Becky CAIGER 1 2 3 9 10 -18 25 pts

4th CZE 5703 Vitak FRANTISEK and Vojtech CIBULKA (68.0) DNC 6 11 15 1 2 35 pts

5th GBR 5846 Pierce HARRIS and Alfie COGGER 10 5 4 -11 11 6 36 pts

6th SUI 5381 Jeanlou LAUBER and Axel GRANDJEAN 11 -20 7 8 6 8 40 pts

7th ITA 3618 Sofia COLLEDAN and Lorenzo ORLANDI 7 11 10 -16 4 9 41 pts

8th SUI 6501 Paul van der KLINK and Romain LENORMAND (68.0) BFD 7 5 6 26 5 49 pts

9th NED 4494 Dirk ELDERENBOSCH and Otto de FRAITURE 2 10 34 7 -39 7 60 pts

10th ITA 4541 Léon SCALMANA and Luca PODAVINI 17 12 17 2 12 -27 60 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

6 June 2017 8:27 GMT