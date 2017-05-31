Czech Republic crews top leaderboard at RS Feva Europeans

Michal Kostyr and Klara Kulhankova of the Czech Republic are the 2017 RS Feva European Champions.
They finished one point ahead of Jakup Dobry and Tereza Dobra CZE. Sophie Johnson and Becky Caiger GBR (Blackwater SC) finished third.
Fourth place went to Vitak Frantisek and Vojtech Cibulka, with fifth Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger GBR (Windermere School).
The event was held at the Club Nautique de Versoix in Switzerland.
RS Feva - European Championship - Final leading positions (67 entries)
1st CZE 4648 Michal KOSTYR and Klara KULHANKOVA -15 8 1 1 7 1 18 pts
2nd CZE 5707 Jakub DOBRÝ and Tereza DOBRÁ 3 1 2 4 9 -21 19 pts
3rd GBR 5626 Sophie JOHNSON and Becky CAIGER 1 2 3 9 10 -18 25 pts
4th CZE 5703 Vitak FRANTISEK and Vojtech CIBULKA (68.0) DNC 6 11 15 1 2 35 pts
5th GBR 5846 Pierce HARRIS and Alfie COGGER 10 5 4 -11 11 6 36 pts
6th SUI 5381 Jeanlou LAUBER and Axel GRANDJEAN 11 -20 7 8 6 8 40 pts
7th ITA 3618 Sofia COLLEDAN and Lorenzo ORLANDI 7 11 10 -16 4 9 41 pts
8th SUI 6501 Paul van der KLINK and Romain LENORMAND (68.0) BFD 7 5 6 26 5 49 pts
9th NED 4494 Dirk ELDERENBOSCH and Otto de FRAITURE 2 10 34 7 -39 7 60 pts
10th ITA 4541 Léon SCALMANA and Luca PODAVINI 17 12 17 2 12 -27 60 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
6 June 2017 8:27 GMT