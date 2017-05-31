Rafa Trujillo opens with two wins in Barbados

Click image for a larger image

The defending Finn World Masters champion leads from six times champion Michael Maier, of the Czech Republic, in second while Laurent Hay, from France, is third.

The 2017 Finn World Masters got underway with strong winds, moderate seas and two tough races.

An early AP ashore fuelled that dismay, but then the wind moderated to 18-20 knots and the fleet was sent afloat.

The 140-boat fleet is split into two starting groups, Yellow and Blue, with fleet assignments based on random selection.

Maier led the Yellow group Race 1 at the top before Hay passed him offwind to hold on to win.

They swapped places for the second race, with Maier leading from start to finish. Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, picked up both third places.

In the Blue fleet, Trujillo dominated from the front winning both races with ease, while 2015 Finn Masters Champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia picked up two second places.

Karl Purdie, from New Zealand, and Allen Burrell, from Great Britain, completed the top three in each race.

The 2017 Finn World Masters consists of a seven race series from Monday to Thursday, followed by a final race and a medal race on Friday.

Finn - 2017 World Masters Championship after 2 races (114 entries)

1st ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo, M 1 1 2,0 pts

2nd CZE 1 Michael Maier, GM 2 1 3,0 pts

3rd FRA 75 Laurent Hay, GM 1 2 3,0 pts

4th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh, M 2 2 4,0 pts

5th SUI 86 Piet Eckert, M 3 3 6,0 pts

6th NZL 111 Karl Purdie, GM 3 9 12,0 pts

7th GBR 21 Michael de Courcy, GM 7 5 12,0 pts

8th CHI 12 Antonio Poncell, GM 5 8 13,0 pts

9th GER 707 Ulrich Breuer, GM 7 6 13,0 pts

10th GBR 2 Allen Burell, GM 12 3 15,0 pts

11th SUI 7 Christoph Burger, M 4 11 15,0 pts

12th SVK 470 Andrej Holak, M 13 6 19,0 pts

13th GER 501 Fabian Lemmel, M 16 4 20,0 pts

14th RSA 51 Philip Baum, GGM 8 12 20,0 pts

15th GBR 65 David Potter, GM 5 16 21,0 pts

16th AUT 7 Michael Gubi, GM 14 7 21,0 pts

17th NZL 10 David Hoogenboom, GGM 4 19 23,0 pts

18th NED 31 Hans Zuurendonk, GM 16 7 23,0 pts

19th SUI 83 Beat Steffen, M 14 9 23,0 pts

20th NZL 2 Raymond Hall, GM 10 13 23,0 pts

21st GBR 720 Julian Smith, GM 10 14 24,0 pts

22nd NED 29 Bas de Waal, GM 9 16 25,0 pts

23rd USA 74 Henry Sprague, L 15 10 25,0 pts

24th USA 9 Rob Coutts, GGM 6 21 27,0 pts

25th RUS 41 Felix Denikaev, GM 8 19 27,0 pts

26th FIN 201 Kristian Sjoberg, GM 13 14 27,0 pts

27th GER 111 Rainer Haacks, GM 20 8 28,0 pts

28th AUS 61 Mark Jackson, GM 11 17 28,0 pts

29th FIN 112 Seppo Ajanko, GGM 11 17 28,0 pts

30th GBR 37 Steve Hayles, M 19 11 30,0 pts

31st FRA 99 Marc Allain des Beauvais, GGM 26 5 31,0 pts

32nd GBR 10 Robert Deaves, GM 22 10 32,0 pts

Full results here

Robert Deaves

6 June 2017 6:48 GMT