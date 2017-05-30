Finntastic opening ceremony for Finn World Masters

No racing on the first day of the Finn World Masters as the wind exceeding 30 knots was too strong.

137 participants from 21 nations are in Babados, among them the past World Champions Rafael Trujillo ESP and Henry Sprague USA.

Big delegations come from Great Britain, Germany, USA, Switzerland and Austria.

Eight races are scheduled over the coming week with five titles up for grabs: Masters, Grand Masters, Grand Grand Masters, Legends and Finn Masters World Champion.

Judging by the conditions so far it is going to be a tough but thoroughly enjoyable championship both on and off the water.

