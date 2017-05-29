Dinghy
 

Cumbley clean sweep at Nigel Pusinelli Trophy

Charlie Cumbley from Warsash SC completed his clean sweep of the Solo class Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island SC.

Charlie Cumbley pushes on to victory - Click image for a larger image

Cumbley only needed to win the first two races Sunday to claim the trophy, leaving Chris Brown from Draycote SC to take the final race.

Oliver Davenport of Northampton SC improved his scoreline on day 2 to take second, ten points off Cumbley, with Brown taking third overall.

The attrition rate on Hayling Bay grew as the day progressed, with half the 63 strong fleet deciding that the final race was a race too far and heading in to the clubhouse.

Click image for a larger image

Solo - Nigel Pusinelli Trophy - Final leading scores (63 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC 1 1 1 1 1 (64.0 DNF) 69 5 pts
2nd 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton -4 4 4 2 3 2 19 15 pts
3rd 5712 Chris Brown Draycote -15 3 6 5 2 1 32 17 pts
4th 4982 Nick Bonner Hayling Island SC 8 -9 7 4 7 3 38 29 pts
5th 5719 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC 10 7 2 (64.0 BFD) 8 4 95 31 pts
6th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich -20 6 3 12 9 7 57 37 pts
7th 5290 Cliff Crawshaw Tata Steel 11 10 5 8 (64.0 DNF) 8 106 42 pts
8th 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe YC -22 13 10 3 4 13 65 43 pts
9th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 9 -15 8 11 11 5 59 44 pts
10th 5314 Leo Dixon Hayling Island SC -14 5 11 9 12 9 60 46 pts
11th 5297 Michael Hicks Queen Mary SC 6 -53 14 10 6 10 99 46 pts
12th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash SC 16 11 -25 7 5 12 76 51 pts
13th 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 13 8 17 15 -18 6 77 59 pts
14th 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 3 14 13 22 (64.0 UFD) 11 127 63 pts
15th 5553 Alec Powell Hayling Island SC 5 -22 19 14 21 15 96 74 pts
16th 5561 Tim Lewis Not Known -21 12 21 17 10 18 99 78 pts
17th 5689 Rob Cook Northampton 12 17 15 -27 24 16 111 84 pts
18th 5286 Tim Dickinson Hayling Island SC 25 -46 23 6 13 19 132 86 pts
19th 5738 Ewan Birkin-Walls Grafham Water SC 19 27 20 -31 16 14 127 96 pts
20th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton -30 18 12 30 23 17 130 100 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
4 June 2017 14:58 GMT

