Charlie Cumbley in his element at Hayling Island

In bright sunshine and a strong breeze of 20 gusting 25 knots, sixty Solo class sailors raced in ideal Hayling Bay conditions on Saturday.

Cumbley finished ahead of Oli Wells of Northampton SC in R1, with Mark Lee from Weymouth in third.

Race 2 it was Cumbley ahead of Hayling Island's Paul Childs with Chris Brown of Draycote in third.

In the final race of the day, Cumbley finished ahead of Richard Lovering of Hayling Island with Ian Hopwood of Nantwich in third.

Racing continues Sunday . . .

Solo - Nigel Pusinelli Trophy after 3 races of 6, 1 discard

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC -1 1 1 2 pts

2nd 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton -4 4 4 8 pts

3rd 5719 Richard Lovering HISC -10 7 2 9 pts

4th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich -20 6 3 9 pts

5th 5712 Chris Brown Draycote -15 3 6 9 pts

6th 573 Oli Wells Northampton 2 -31 9 11 pts

7th 5290 Cliff Crawshaw Tata Steel -11 10 5 15 pts

8th 4982 Nick Bonner HISC 8 -9 7 15 pts

9th 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 3 -14 13 16 pts

10th 5314 Leo Dixon HISC -14 5 11 16 pts

11th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 9 -15 8 17 pts

12th 5520 Paul Childs HISC 17 2 -18 19 pts

13th 5297 Michael Hicks Queen Mary SC 6 -53 14 20 pts

14th 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 13 8 -17 21 pts

15th 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 7 16 -24 23 pts

16th 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe YC -22 13 10 23 pts

17th 5553 Alec Powell HISC 5 -22 19 24 pts

18th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash SC 16 11 -25 27 pts

19th 5689 Rob Cook Northampton 12 -17 15 27 pts

20th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton -30 18 12 30 pts

21st 5561 Tim Lewis TBA -21 12 21 33 pts

22nd 5745 Andy Fox Leigh Lowton -37 20 16 36 pts

23rd 5738 Ewan Birkin-Walls Grafham Water SC 19 -27 20 39 pts

24th 5651 Lawrence Creaser HISC -36 19 26 45 pts

25th 5545 Paul Lewis HISC 23 23 -28 46 pts

26th 5514 John Dixon West Kirby SC 18 29 -39 47 pts

27th 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 26 21 -32 47 pts

28th 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC -28 26 22 48 pts

29th 5286 Tim Dickinson HISC 25 -46 23 48 pts

30th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 24 24 -27 48 pts

31st 5735 Andrew Voysey HISC 27 25 -31 52 pts

32nd 5300 Doug Latta Portchester SC 29 -35 29 58 pts

33rd 5494 John Steels Starcross YC 35 30 -37 65 pts

34th 5495 Robin Gadd HISC 34 34 -36 68 pts

35th 5524 Kev Hall Northampton 32 37 -41 69 pts

36th 5748 Neil Davison HISC -53 40 30 70 pts

37th 5463 David Pickering Chase SC -49 32 38 70 pts

38th 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood Lakes 31 (61.0 DNF) 40 71 pts

39th 5446 Alex Powell HISC -39 38 33 71 pts

40th 5630 Greg Swift HISC -46 36 35 71 pts

41st 5341 Sandy Briggs HISC 45 28 (61.0 DNC) 73 pts

42nd 5547 Peter Warne Northampton 33 -44 42 75 pts

43rd 5576 David Moseley HISC 48 33 (61.0 DNC) 81 pts

44th 5575 Shaun Welsh Weston SC 41 41 -48 82 pts

45th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt 44 39 (61.0 DNC) 83 pts

46th 4454 Stash Lawicki Papercourt 38 -48 47 85 pts

47th 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney SC -52 42 44 86 pts

48th 5564 Graham Wilson Northampton 40 47 (61.0 DNC) 87 pts

49th 5668 Paul Cutbill HISC 54 (61.0 UFD) 34 88 pts

50th 5509 Duncan Peace Spinnaker -50 43 45 88 pts

51st 5352 Mike Wilkie Desbourough SC 47 -49 43 90 pts

52nd 4116 Phil Dunn HISC -55 45 46 91 pts

53rd 5436 David Moody HISC (61.0 DNF) 50 49 99 pts

54th 5359 Peter Edwards Bough Beech SC -56 52 50 102 pts

55th 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC -57 51 51 102 pts

56th 6000 Patrick Burns RYA 43 (61.0 DNF) 61.0 DNC 104 pts

57th 4491 Grayson Eacott SWSC 51 54 (61.0 DNC) 105 pts

58th 5237 Derek Jackman CYC 42 (61.0 DNF) 61.0 DNC 106 pts

59th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 58 55 (61.0 DNC) 113 pts

60th 4204 Roy Newport Papercourt 59 56 (61.0 DNC) 115 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

3 June 2017 18:16 GMT