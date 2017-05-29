Charlie Cumbley in his element at Hayling Island

Charlie Cumbley from Warsash SC was in his element on Hayling Bay, taking the first three races of the Solo class Nigel Pusinelli Trophy at Hayling Island SC
Click image for a larger image
In bright sunshine and a strong breeze of 20 gusting 25 knots, sixty Solo class sailors raced in ideal Hayling Bay conditions on Saturday.
Cumbley finished ahead of Oli Wells of Northampton SC in R1, with Mark Lee from Weymouth in third.
Race 2 it was Cumbley ahead of Hayling Island's Paul Childs with Chris Brown of Draycote in third.
In the final race of the day, Cumbley finished ahead of Richard Lovering of Hayling Island with Ian Hopwood of Nantwich in third.
Click image for a larger image
Racing continues Sunday . . .
Solo - Nigel Pusinelli Trophy after 3 races of 6, 1 discard
1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC -1 1 1 2 pts
2nd 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton -4 4 4 8 pts
3rd 5719 Richard Lovering HISC -10 7 2 9 pts
4th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich -20 6 3 9 pts
5th 5712 Chris Brown Draycote -15 3 6 9 pts
6th 573 Oli Wells Northampton 2 -31 9 11 pts
7th 5290 Cliff Crawshaw Tata Steel -11 10 5 15 pts
8th 4982 Nick Bonner HISC 8 -9 7 15 pts
9th 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth 3 -14 13 16 pts
10th 5314 Leo Dixon HISC -14 5 11 16 pts
11th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 9 -15 8 17 pts
12th 5520 Paul Childs HISC 17 2 -18 19 pts
13th 5297 Michael Hicks Queen Mary SC 6 -53 14 20 pts
14th 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh 13 8 -17 21 pts
15th 5134 Robert Laurie RYA 7 16 -24 23 pts
16th 5744 Iain McGregor Salcombe YC -22 13 10 23 pts
17th 5553 Alec Powell HISC 5 -22 19 24 pts
18th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash SC 16 11 -25 27 pts
19th 5689 Rob Cook Northampton 12 -17 15 27 pts
20th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton -30 18 12 30 pts
21st 5561 Tim Lewis TBA -21 12 21 33 pts
22nd 5745 Andy Fox Leigh Lowton -37 20 16 36 pts
23rd 5738 Ewan Birkin-Walls Grafham Water SC 19 -27 20 39 pts
24th 5651 Lawrence Creaser HISC -36 19 26 45 pts
25th 5545 Paul Lewis HISC 23 23 -28 46 pts
26th 5514 John Dixon West Kirby SC 18 29 -39 47 pts
27th 5535 Tim Jackson Papercourt 26 21 -32 47 pts
28th 5596 Ray Collins Locks SC -28 26 22 48 pts
29th 5286 Tim Dickinson HISC 25 -46 23 48 pts
30th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 24 24 -27 48 pts
31st 5735 Andrew Voysey HISC 27 25 -31 52 pts
32nd 5300 Doug Latta Portchester SC 29 -35 29 58 pts
33rd 5494 John Steels Starcross YC 35 30 -37 65 pts
34th 5495 Robin Gadd HISC 34 34 -36 68 pts
35th 5524 Kev Hall Northampton 32 37 -41 69 pts
36th 5748 Neil Davison HISC -53 40 30 70 pts
37th 5463 David Pickering Chase SC -49 32 38 70 pts
38th 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood Lakes 31 (61.0 DNF) 40 71 pts
39th 5446 Alex Powell HISC -39 38 33 71 pts
40th 5630 Greg Swift HISC -46 36 35 71 pts
41st 5341 Sandy Briggs HISC 45 28 (61.0 DNC) 73 pts
42nd 5547 Peter Warne Northampton 33 -44 42 75 pts
43rd 5576 David Moseley HISC 48 33 (61.0 DNC) 81 pts
44th 5575 Shaun Welsh Weston SC 41 41 -48 82 pts
45th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt 44 39 (61.0 DNC) 83 pts
46th 4454 Stash Lawicki Papercourt 38 -48 47 85 pts
47th 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney SC -52 42 44 86 pts
48th 5564 Graham Wilson Northampton 40 47 (61.0 DNC) 87 pts
49th 5668 Paul Cutbill HISC 54 (61.0 UFD) 34 88 pts
50th 5509 Duncan Peace Spinnaker -50 43 45 88 pts
51st 5352 Mike Wilkie Desbourough SC 47 -49 43 90 pts
52nd 4116 Phil Dunn HISC -55 45 46 91 pts
53rd 5436 David Moody HISC (61.0 DNF) 50 49 99 pts
54th 5359 Peter Edwards Bough Beech SC -56 52 50 102 pts
55th 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC -57 51 51 102 pts
56th 6000 Patrick Burns RYA 43 (61.0 DNF) 61.0 DNC 104 pts
57th 4491 Grayson Eacott SWSC 51 54 (61.0 DNC) 105 pts
58th 5237 Derek Jackman CYC 42 (61.0 DNF) 61.0 DNC 106 pts
59th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge 58 55 (61.0 DNC) 113 pts
60th 4204 Roy Newport Papercourt 59 56 (61.0 DNC) 115 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
3 June 2017 18:16 GMT