Frithjof Schwerdt is 2017 Musto Skiff World Champion

Schwerdt won the penultimate race, race 13, and then finished the final race in third place behind Bruce Keen and Richie Robertson (AUS) to take the title by six points.

Second overall was Keen with Andy Tarboton of South Africa in third.

Musto Skiff - World Championship, Final Leading positions (64 entries)

1st GER 484 Frithjof SCHWERDT Potsdamer Yachtclub 35 pts

2nd GBR 534 Bruce KEEN Stokes Bay Sailing Club 41 pts

3rd RSA 525 Andy TARBOTON Henley Midmar Yacht Club 87 pts

4th AUS 472 Tim HILL Port Melbourne Yacht Club 91 pts

5th ESP 560 Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER C. N. Arenal 95 pts

6th GBR 302 Dan KILSBY Stokes Bay Sailing Club 110 pts

7th GBR 544 Ben SCHOOLING Stokes Bay Sailing Club 122 pts

8th GER 368 Julian RAMM KYC 127 pts

9th GBR 520 David POSTON Datchet 128 pts

10th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN Kieler Yacht Club 139 pts

11th NED 478 Paul DIJKSTRA Kws Sneek 140 pts

12th GBR 444 Jamie HILTON DALGETY BAY SC 144 pts

13th AUS 452 Richie ROBERTSON Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron 147 pts

14th GBR 568 Andrew PEAKE Wilsonian SC 155 pts

15th SUI 436 Roger OSWALD SCEnge 159 pts

16th SUI 306 Alexander GREIL Yacht Club Horgen 161 pts

17th ESP 383 Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYO C. N. Arenal 162 pts

18th GER 390 Andi LACHENSCHMID Augsburger Segler Club 183 pts

19th GBR 526 Jono SHELLEY Ullswater Yacht Club 189 pts

20th AUS 440 Wayne BATES Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron 199 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

3 June 2017 17:38 GMT