Musto Skiff Worlds goes to the wire

After three races on Friday, Frithjof Schwerdt of Germany has a six point lead from Bruce Keen of Britain, with Andy Tarboton of South Africa in third.

The championship looks to be a two horse race from here. Keen has closed the gap on Schwerdt at the top with his lead now just 6 points with two races Saturday.

In race 10 Richie Robertson (AUS) took the early lead with a chasing pack of Keen (GBR), Dave Poston (GBR) and Schwerdt (GER).

A lap later Robertson still held the lead but elected to gybe set as the windward mark to keep a clear lane downwind.

However the chasing group bore away set and went right and this gave Keen the opportunity to overtake. Robertson held on to second with Poston (GBR) pulling through to take 3rd.

Race 11 started in a building 16-18 knots and at the first mark again Robertson lead from Poston and Ashby (GBR).

Now the sea state had built further and the wind was a good steady 18 knots giving the competitors plenty to deal with and a few upturned hulls were evident at the gybe point.

Dave Poston however was having no difficulties and blew through to take the win from Keen and Schwerdt. Robertson came home 4th.

The final race of the day - race 12 was started under P flag and again the fleet got away cleanly.

At the first windward mark local hero Justo Martinez (ESP) lead from Robertson who was loving the conditions, chased hard by a tight pack headed up by Ben Schooling (GBR).

The wind moderated for the second beat but as the fleet turned downwind for the last time the breeze kicked into 18 (maybe a bit more) making the final downwind a real grandstand finish for the spectator fleet.

At the finish Martinez had held on to take his first race win from Robertson in second and Schwerdt in third.

Musto Skiff - World Championship, Leading positions after 12 races, 2 discard (64 entries)

1st GER 484 Frithjof SCHWERDT 2 1 12 2 1 7 3 1 10 4 7 3 31 pts

2nd GBR 534 Bruce KEEN 10 2 7 7 6 3 2 6 1 1 2 9 37 pts

3rd RSA 525 Andy TARBOTON BFD 8 14 1 8 15 1 2 9 7 11 10 71 pts

4th AUS 472 Tim HILL 14 17 13 5 2 2 4 11 14 6 3 24 74 pts

5th ESP 560 Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER 21 25 3 8 7 25 12 3 5 8 9 1 77 pts

6th GBR 520 David POSTON 3 4 6 26 25 17 19 5 21 3 1 7 86 pts

7th GBR 302 Dan KILSBY 16 23 4 3 9 6 25 4 3 18 13 12 88 pts

8th GBR 544 Ben SCHOOLING 13 26 2 4 3 5 23 15 8 24 15 4 92 pts

9th GER 368 Julian RAMM 18 6 40 9 5 14 7 8 4 16 20 6 93 pts

10th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 37 10 18 6 4 1 6 27 2 19 31 19 112 pts

G New

3 June 2017 7:02 GMT