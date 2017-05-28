RS Feva Nationals decided in final race

Click image for a larger image

Coming into the final day of the RS Feva National Championship, hosted by Royal Torbay YC, it was tight at the top of the leaderboard.

Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger started the day as leaders with a 1 point lead from Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson.

Winners of the day's first race were Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson, with Harris and Cogger in 2nd and Hutton-Penman and Hewitson in 3rd.

The second race went to Tom Storey and Ollie Kent with leaders Hutton-Penman and Hewitson, and Harris and Cogger, 10th and 11th respectively.

The day's third and final race of the championship went to Henry Chandler and Louis Johnson, then Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne in second and Tom Storey and Ollie Kent third.

The important finishing position was that of Hutton-Penman and Hewitson in fourth with Harris and Cogger down in eighth.

This was enough to give Hutton-Penman and Hewitson a two point lead on their rivals and the RS Feva 2017 National title.

Second place went to Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger, with third, Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson.

RS Feva - PA Consulting 2017 UK National Champions (111 entries)

1st 4627 Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson Corinthian Otters/HISC 20 pts

2nd 5846 Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger Windermere School 22 pts

3rd 6540 Ewan Wilson and Teddy Ferguson Wormit Boating Club 28 pts

4th 6680 Tom Storey and Ollie Kent Yorkshire Dales 28 pts

5th 5565 Henry Chandler and Louis Johnson ESC/HISC 43 pts

6th 5028 Matt Taylor and Will Carron Brightlingsea SC / Burnham 48 pts

7th 6771 Henry Jameson and Jake Harris Hayling Island SC 49 pts

8th 559 Richie Bailey and KT Bailey Hayling Island SC 54 pts

9th 6522 William Pank and Finlay Campbell Norwich School 63 pts

10th 230 Dylan McPherson and Dylan Collingbourne Burnham SC 66 pts

11th 4179 Harrison Pye and Fergus Pye Draycote Water SC 67 pts

Full results here

Other RS Feva Titles:

1st Club – Hayling Island SC

1st School – Norwich School

Pro- Am Championship

1st – Henry Jameson and Jake Harris – Hayling Island SC/ Windermere School

2nd – Richie Bailey and KT Bailey – Hayling Island SC

3rd – Fin Armstrong and Albert Gilmore – Royal Torbay YC

Mixed Teams

1st - Ben Hutton-Penman and Lucy Hewitson – Corinthian Otters/ Hayling Island SC

2nd – Richie and KT Bailey – Hayling Island SC

3rd – Jamie Rastrick and Madeline Bristow – Yorkshire Dales SC/Leigh and Lowton SC

Ladies National Champion

1st - Sophie Johnson and Becky Caiger – Blackwater SC/ Sevenoaks School

2nd – Katheryn Byne and Pheobe Jones – Draycote SC/ Burnham Squaddies

3rd – Sophie Dennis and Delphine Ala – Hayling Island SC

Family

1st - Richie and KT Bailey – Hayling Island SC

2nd – Harrison and Fergus Pye – Draycote SC

3rd – Eddie and Kevin Farrell – Llandudno SC

Juniors

1st - Robbie McDonald and Fin Coleman – Hayling Island SC

2nd – Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver – Chew Valley Lake SC

3rd – Alice Davis and Olivia Bracey Davis – Great Moor SC/ Hayling Island SC

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

2 June 2017 20:37 GMT