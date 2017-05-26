Schwerdt of Germany keeps Musto Skiff lead

Click image for a larger image

Bruce Keen of Britain, had a better day's score but still trails Schwerdt by ten points. In third place is Andy Tarboton of South Africa.

Each of the three leaders took a race win on Thursday, with Ben Schooling suffering most dropping from third to sixth.

Musto Skiff - World Championship, Leading positions after 9 races, 2 discard (64 entries)

1st GER 484 Frithjof SCHWERDT 2 1 12 2 1 7 3 1 10 17 pts

2nd GBR 534 Bruce KEEN 10 2 7 7 6 3 2 6 1 27 pts

3rd RSA 525 Andy TARBOTON BFD 8 14 1 8 15 1 2 9 43 pts

4th GBR 302 Dan KILSBY 16 23 4 3 9 6 25 4 3 45 pts

5th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 37 10 18 6 4 1 6 27 2 47 pts

6th GBR 544 Ben SCHOOLING 13 26 2 4 3 5 23 15 8 50 pts

7th AUS 472 Tim HILL 14 17 13 5 2 2 4 11 14 51 pts

8th GER 368 Julian RAMM 18 6 40 9 5 14 7 8 4 53 pts

9th ESP 560 Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER 21 25 3 8 7 25 12 3 5 59 pts

10th SUI 306 Alexander GREIL 12 9 9 15 18 4 14 24 6 69 pts

11th GBR 520 David POSTON 3 4 6 26 25 17 19 5 21 75 pts

12th SUI 436 Roger OSWALD 6 11 35 11 11 22 5 14 38 80 pts

13th ESP 383 Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYO 8 DSQ 8 10 14 8 27 9 25 82 pts

14th NED 478 Paul DIJKSTRA 11 22 33 16 12 16 10 13 15 93 pts

15th GBR 568 Andrew PEAKE 19 16 19 14 UFD 10 11 7 17 94 pts

16th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 19 15 13 13 12 9 19 40 100 pts

17th GBR 444 Jamie HILTON 1 5 1 23 22 30 22 28 36 102 pts

18th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 4 21 5 18 32 18 18 25 DNC 109 pts

19th GBR 526 Jono SHELLEY 17 13 DNC 29 10 9 15 18 41 111 pts

20th GBR 527 Daniel TROTTER 15 15 17 25 UFD 21 16 21 7 112 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 June 2017 22:56 GMT