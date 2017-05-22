Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world title

Click image for a larger image

This is his fifth OK Dinghy world crown and perhaps the sweetest yet as he becomes the first person in the 60 year history of the class to win five world titles.

Only one race was possible on the final day in perhaps the most capricious wind of the week.

Jørgen Svendsen, of Denmark, led the race all the way until the final beat when Hunt and Craig sneaked past as the wind started to go even more patchy and shifty.

Hunt took his second victory of the week, while O’Connell took third as Svendsen was an early starter. The race team tried to start the final race, but the conditions and the time were against them.

Eventually they admitted defeat and at 14.50, the end of the regatta was signalled and the start of the race to the beach to get the first boat into the containers.

Click image for a larger image

New World Champion, Craig, said, “Fantastic day, absolutely delighted. It was always a little tense as I needed a 12th which is just the kind of thing where you could be too conservative and end up having a 20th."

"So I got an average start which was just good enough, got a lane, and went up to about fifth at the windward mark and then just sailed really conservatively and just sailed near Jim as well partly because he always goes the right way and because if he was deep or going well then I would be matching him. So it worked out really nicely."

Even as the OK Dinghies were packed away in their containers to begin their long journeys home, their spaces on the beach were slowly being filled with Finns for the start of the Finn World Masters on Friday.

OK - 2017 World Championship - Final leaders (79 entries)

1st GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 10,0 pts

2nd GBR 11 JIM HUNT 22,0 pts

3rd NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 42,0 pts

4th NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 53,0 pts

5th NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 55,0 pts

6th AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 56,0 pts

7th NZL 551 MARK PERROW 64,0 pts

8th GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 65,0 pts

9th NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 78,0 pts

10th DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 96,0 pts

11th POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 100,0 pts

12th POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 115,0 pts

13th NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 123,0 pts

14th DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 127,0 pts

15th GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 129,0 pts

16th AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 133,0 pts

17th GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ 133,0 pts

18th NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 138,0 pts

19th DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED - LARSEN 146,0 pts

20th NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 161,0 pts

Full results here

Next year the class heads to Warnemunde in Germany, for the 2018 World Championship, one of the classes favourite venues.

Robert Deaves

1 June 2017 6:37 GMT