Musto Skiff Worlds - Schwerdt of Germany leads

After Tuesday's cancellation of racing, three races were completed on Wednesday in Mallorca.

Andy Tarboton of South Africa won the first race (R4) with Frithjof Schwerdt second and Dan Kilsby third.

Schwerdt then won race 5, with Tim Hill in second and Ben Schooling third.

In the final race of the day, Iver Ahlmann of Germany was second and Bruce Keen third.

Overall Schwerdt leads by 12 points from Keen, with Schooling third after six races with one discard.

Musto Skiff - World Championship, Leading positions after 6 races (64 entries)

1st GER 484 Frithjof SCHWERDT 2 1 12 2 1 7 25 13 pts

2nd GBR 534 Bruce KEEN 10 2 7 7 6 3 35 25 pts

3rd GBR 544 Ben SCHOOLING 13 26 2 4 3 5 53 27 pts

4th AUS 472 Tim HILL 14 17 13 5 2 2 53 36 pts

5th GBR 302 Dan KILSBY 16 23 4 3 9 6 61 38 pts

6th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 37 10 18 6 4 1 76 39 pts

7th RSA 525 Andy TARBOTON BFD 8 14 1 8 15 111 46 pts

8th ESP 383 Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYO 8 DSQ 8 10 14 8 113 48 pts

9th SUI 306 Alexander GREIL 12 9 9 15 18 4 67 49 pts

10th GBR 444 Jamie HILTON 1 5 1 23 22 30 82 52 pts

11th GER 368 Julian RAMM 18 6 40 9 5 14 92 52 pts

12th GBR 520 David POSTON 3 4 6 26 25 17 81 55 pts

13th SUI 436 Roger OSWALD 6 11 35 11 11 22 96 61 pts

14th ESP 560 Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER 21 25 3 8 7 25 89 64 pts

15th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 4 21 5 18 33 18 99 66 pts

16th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 19 15 13 13 12 97 72 pts

17th NED 478 Paul DIJKSTRA 11 22 33 16 12 16 110 77 pts

18th GBR 526 Jono SHELLEY 17 13 DNC 29 10 9 143 78 pts

19th GBR 568 Andrew PEAKE 19 16 19 14 UFD 10 143 78 pts

20th AUS 440 Wayne BATES 20 14 16 19 15 24 108 84 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

31 May 2017 17:51 GMT