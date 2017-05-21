Musto Skiff Worlds - Schwerdt of Germany leads

Frithjof Schwerdt of Germany leads the Musto Skiff World Championship.
After Tuesday's cancellation of racing, three races were completed on Wednesday in Mallorca.
Andy Tarboton of South Africa won the first race (R4) with Frithjof Schwerdt second and Dan Kilsby third.
Schwerdt then won race 5, with Tim Hill in second and Ben Schooling third.
In the final race of the day, Iver Ahlmann of Germany was second and Bruce Keen third.
Overall Schwerdt leads by 12 points from Keen, with Schooling third after six races with one discard.
Click image for a larger image
Musto Skiff - World Championship, Leading positions after 6 races (64 entries)
1st GER 484 Frithjof SCHWERDT 2 1 12 2 1 7 25 13 pts
2nd GBR 534 Bruce KEEN 10 2 7 7 6 3 35 25 pts
3rd GBR 544 Ben SCHOOLING 13 26 2 4 3 5 53 27 pts
4th AUS 472 Tim HILL 14 17 13 5 2 2 53 36 pts
5th GBR 302 Dan KILSBY 16 23 4 3 9 6 61 38 pts
6th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 37 10 18 6 4 1 76 39 pts
7th RSA 525 Andy TARBOTON BFD 8 14 1 8 15 111 46 pts
8th ESP 383 Sergio GONZÁLEZ ARROYO 8 DSQ 8 10 14 8 113 48 pts
9th SUI 306 Alexander GREIL 12 9 9 15 18 4 67 49 pts
10th GBR 444 Jamie HILTON 1 5 1 23 22 30 82 52 pts
11th GER 368 Julian RAMM 18 6 40 9 5 14 92 52 pts
12th GBR 520 David POSTON 3 4 6 26 25 17 81 55 pts
13th SUI 436 Roger OSWALD 6 11 35 11 11 22 96 61 pts
14th ESP 560 Justo MARTINEZ BALAGUER 21 25 3 8 7 25 89 64 pts
15th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 4 21 5 18 33 18 99 66 pts
16th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 19 15 13 13 12 97 72 pts
17th NED 478 Paul DIJKSTRA 11 22 33 16 12 16 110 77 pts
18th GBR 526 Jono SHELLEY 17 13 DNC 29 10 9 143 78 pts
19th GBR 568 Andrew PEAKE 19 16 19 14 UFD 10 143 78 pts
20th AUS 440 Wayne BATES 20 14 16 19 15 24 108 84 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
31 May 2017 17:51 GMT