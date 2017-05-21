Craig heading for record fifth OK Dinghy World title

Click image for a larger image

Craig has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail.

Any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.

Another former, and double, world champion, Jim Hunt, also from Britain, is in clear second place after picking up a fifth and a second on Tuesday. He sits 18 points clear of third placed Luke O’Connell, from New Zealand.

The first start was abandoned after a huge wind shift, and then after a general recall Race 7 started under black flag.

Favouring the left once again, Craig led the fleet into the top mark from New Zealand’s Mark Perrow and Denmark’s Henrik Kofoed-Larsen.

Craig extended for another huge win while Perrow clung onto second and Luke O’Connell, also from New Zealand, took third.

The second race of the day started with a long delay while the course was reset but a 40-degree shift out of the start meant that some sailors could lay the mark in one tack.

New Zealand’s Steve McDowell judged it perfectly from Germany’s Sonke Behrens tacking near the boat end to lift up to the mark while those on the left sailed more distance.

Hunt and Craig were not far behind and soon were up to first and second. The windward mark was reset for the fishy second beat, causing the fleet to sail almost into the fishing harbour before tacking.

On the last beat Jim Hunt was heard ordering a rum punch on the beach before pointing towards the finish line, but Craig had it under control for his sixth win of the week. Roger Blasse, from Australia, in third, punched out right to try and get some leverage but just lost ground.

Four OK Dinghy world title have been won by just three sailors: Leith Armit of New Zealand, Bo-Staffan Andersson of Sweden and Craig. A fifth world title for Craig would rewrite the record books. It would take a significant upset to deny Craig his fifth world title in his favourite class.

OK - 2017 World Championship after 8 races (79 entries)

1st GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 8,0 pts

2nd GBR 11 JIM HUNT 21,0 pts

3rd NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 39,0 pts

4th NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 41,0 pts

5th NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 46,0 pts

6th NZL 551 MARK PERROW 52,0 pts

7th AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 52,0 pts

8th GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 56,0 pts

9th NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 72,0 pts

10th DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 73,0 pts

11th POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 92,0 pts

12th DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 101,0 pts

13th AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 103,0 pts

14th POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 105,0 pts

15th DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED - LARSEN 112,0 pts

16th NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 114,0 pts

17th GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 116,0 pts

18th NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 118,0 pts

19th GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ 119,0 pts

20th AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 121,0 pts

The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Robert Deaves

31 May 2017 7:29 GMT