Fletcher nails International Moth UK title

Fletcher finished with a comfortable five point lead, winning eight of the 12 races.

Winners of the final three races Tuesday were: Doug Pybus in race 10 ahead of Jim McMillan, then Fletcher in race 11 ahead of Hivey and in the final race, Hivey from Jim McMillan.

Next up for the Moth competitors will be the World Championship on Lake Garda with over 200 boats now entered.

Fletcher will not be their as it will be back to the day-job and competing at the 49er Europeans with Stu Bithell.

International Moth - 2017 UK Moth National Championships (48 entries)

1st 4480 Dylan Fletcher WPNSA 18 pts

2nd 4434 David Hivey Datchet SC 23 pts

3rd 4433 Dan Ward Stokes Bay SC 43 pts

4th 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm Yacht Club 52 pts

5th 4409 Ross Harvey Hayling Island SC 58 pts

6th 4509 Jason Belben Stokes Bay SC 64 pts

7th 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi C.v.Torbole 68 pts

8th 4323 Benoit Marie Sno nantes 72 pts

9th 4386 Tom Offer Rock SC 85 pts

10th 4442 Kyle Stoneham TBYC 95 pts

11th 4309 Jim McMillan Stokes Bay SC 96 pts

12th 3959 Paul Gliddon Netley SC 131 pts

13th 4075 Doug Pybus QMSC 141 pts

14th 4278 Alex Koukourakis Eastbourne Soverign SC 149 pts

15th 4347 Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea 153 pts

16th 4311 Alex Adams Castle Cove SC 174 pts

17th 4508 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay SC 179 pts

18th 4350 David Smithwhite Hayling Island SC 179 pts

19th 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 184 pts

20th 4277 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay SC 223 pts

30 May 2017 19:55 GMT