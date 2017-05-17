Fletcher nails International Moth UK title

Dylan Fletcher is the new UK International Moth Champion. Second was Dave Hivey and third Dan Ward.
Fletcher finished with a comfortable five point lead, winning eight of the 12 races.
Winners of the final three races Tuesday were: Doug Pybus in race 10 ahead of Jim McMillan, then Fletcher in race 11 ahead of Hivey and in the final race, Hivey from Jim McMillan.
Next up for the Moth competitors will be the World Championship on Lake Garda with over 200 boats now entered.
Fletcher will not be their as it will be back to the day-job and competing at the 49er Europeans with Stu Bithell.
International Moth - 2017 UK Moth National Championships (48 entries)
1st 4480 Dylan Fletcher WPNSA 18 pts
2nd 4434 David Hivey Datchet SC 23 pts
3rd 4433 Dan Ward Stokes Bay SC 43 pts
4th 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm Yacht Club 52 pts
5th 4409 Ross Harvey Hayling Island SC 58 pts
6th 4509 Jason Belben Stokes Bay SC 64 pts
7th 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi C.v.Torbole 68 pts
8th 4323 Benoit Marie Sno nantes 72 pts
9th 4386 Tom Offer Rock SC 85 pts
10th 4442 Kyle Stoneham TBYC 95 pts
11th 4309 Jim McMillan Stokes Bay SC 96 pts
12th 3959 Paul Gliddon Netley SC 131 pts
13th 4075 Doug Pybus QMSC 141 pts
14th 4278 Alex Koukourakis Eastbourne Soverign SC 149 pts
15th 4347 Eddie Bridle Brightlingsea 153 pts
16th 4311 Alex Adams Castle Cove SC 174 pts
17th 4508 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay SC 179 pts
18th 4350 David Smithwhite Hayling Island SC 179 pts
19th 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 184 pts
20th 4277 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay SC 223 pts
Full results here
G New
30 May 2017 19:55 GMT