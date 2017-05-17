Dinghy
 

Craig extends again at OK Dinghy Worlds

Nick Craig, of Great Britain has built an eight point lead after day 3 at the OK Dinghy World Championship in Babados.

Nick Craig has built an eight lead after another solid day, while Jim Hunt moves up to second and New Zealand’s Paul Rhodes climbs to third.

Race wins went to Hunt and Craig.

Out on the race course the strong winds were favouring the left hand corner again, with the fleet heading into the beach to get the pressure into the top mark.

The reaches were spectacular, and over all too quickly, with some huge rolling waves adding to the challenge to stay upright and in one piece until the gybe mark.

Leading round the top mark in Race 5 was Poland’s Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia’s Roger Blasse.

Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O’Connell from New Zealand.

Little changed for the start of Race 6 with 25 knots of wind making for some exciting racing.

Poland’s Pawel Pawlaczyk led at the top in Race 6, from Mark Perrow of New Zealand and Craig.

Rhodes had moved up to second at the bottom mark but then Craig moved ahead and extended on the second upwind to begin to build a huge lead and win his fourth race from Australia’s Brent Williams and Rhodes.

Overall, Craig now takes an eight-point lead over Hunt, with Rhodes another 10 points behind, with just four races to sail.

OK - 2017 World Championship after 6 races (79 entries)
1st GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 1 2 -3 1 6,0 pts
2nd GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 4 -5 1 4 14,0 pts
3rd NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 -9 5 6 6 3 25,0 pts
4th NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 2 4 (bfd) 17 28,0 pts
5th AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 -15 3 7 5 9 34,0 pts
6th NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 7 3 2 (dsq) 36,0 pts
7th NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 8 -17 4 6 38,0 pts
8th GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 -25 8 8 8 38,0 pts
9th AUS 768 MARK JACKSON -27 7 6 11 9 11 44,0 pts
10th NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 -20 10 11 10 50,0 pts
11th DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 14 1 -23 5 53,0 pts
12th POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK -24 5 17 18 10 13 63,0 pts
13th POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 -28 22 7 23 66,0 pts
14th AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 21 20 -33 2 72,0 pts
15th DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 10 13 -26 16 72,0 pts
16th NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 -20 12 14 12 19 74,0 pts
17th GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 15 33 (dnf) 12 78,0 pts
18th DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED - LARSEN 28 -34 11 9 15 15 78,0 pts
19th GER 772 OLIVER GRONHOLZ (ret) 12 26 16 22 7 83,0 pts
20th NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 -31 13 23 14 22 90,0 pts

The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Robert Deaves
30 May 2017 6:21 GMT

