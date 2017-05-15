UK Moth Nationals - Fletcher takes lead

Fletcher has now won seven of the nine races completed to date and with two discards this gives him a clean-sheet.

In second is Dave Hivey and third Dan Ward.

International Moth - 2017 UK Moth National Championships (48 entries)

1st 4480 Dylan Fletcher -6 1 1 1 -13 1 1 1 1 26 7 pts

2nd 4434 David Hivey 1 2 2 3 2 -8 4 2 (50.0 DNC) 74 16 pts

3rd 4433 Dan Ward 3 3 5 4 3 -18 -8 4 2 50 24 pts

4th 4501 Dan Ellis -17 -12 6 6 1 7 3 3 7 62 33 pts

5th 4409 Ross Harvey 4 6 3 7 5 -16 -19 10 3 73 38 pts

6th 4509 Jason Belben 2 7 7 8 -9 -9 5 5 5 57 39 pts

7th 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi 7 8 10 10 -11 2 7 -11 6 72 50 pts

8th 4508 Dan Vincent 13 4 4 5 14 3 -27 9 (50.0 DNC) 129 52 pts

9th 4323 Benoit Marie 8 9 11 11 -43 4 -13 8 4 111 55 pts

10th 4442 Kyle Stoneham 9 5 12 2 -26 14 -22 6 10 106 58 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 May 2017 21:25 GMT