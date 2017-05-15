Dinghy
 

UK Moth Nationals - Fletcher takes lead

Dylan Fletcher takes a nine point lead going into the final day of racing at the International Moth UK Nationals at Paignton SC.

Fletcher has now won seven of the nine races completed to date and with two discards this gives him a clean-sheet.

In second is Dave Hivey and third Dan Ward.

International Moth - 2017 UK Moth National Championships (48 entries)
1st 4480 Dylan Fletcher -6 1 1 1 -13 1 1 1 1 26 7 pts
2nd 4434 David Hivey 1 2 2 3 2 -8 4 2 (50.0 DNC) 74 16 pts
3rd 4433 Dan Ward 3 3 5 4 3 -18 -8 4 2 50 24 pts
4th 4501 Dan Ellis -17 -12 6 6 1 7 3 3 7 62 33 pts
5th 4409 Ross Harvey 4 6 3 7 5 -16 -19 10 3 73 38 pts
6th 4509 Jason Belben 2 7 7 8 -9 -9 5 5 5 57 39 pts
7th 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi 7 8 10 10 -11 2 7 -11 6 72 50 pts
8th 4508 Dan Vincent 13 4 4 5 14 3 -27 9 (50.0 DNC) 129 52 pts
9th 4323 Benoit Marie 8 9 11 11 -43 4 -13 8 4 111 55 pts
10th 4442 Kyle Stoneham 9 5 12 2 -26 14 -22 6 10 106 58 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
29 May 2017 21:25 GMT

Related articles

UK Moth Nationals - Fletcher takes lead 29 May 2017 21:25
Jones and FitzGerald are I-14 European Champions 29 May 2017 9:03
Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting 29 May 2017 7:01
Craig beats the Sargasso weed on Day 2 29 May 2017 6:25
OK in Barbados for Nick Craig 28 May 2017 5:45
Waszp Atlantic Coast Championships are a Buzz 26 May 2017 8:22
Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Starcross 22 May 2017 14:46
Hayling Optimist Open goes to the final race 21 May 2017 16:19
Hayling Island Whitsun Regatta ready to go! 21 May 2017 7:28
Russ and Penny Clarke win Rooster RS400 Open 17 May 2017 15:02
Fireball Golden Dolphin - Gillard and Edwards clean-slate 17 May 2017 7:34
RS800 European Championship - McEwen's successful defence 15 May 2017 16:50


Latest






















UK Hosted