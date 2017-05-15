UK Moth Nationals - Fletcher takes lead

Dylan Fletcher takes a nine point lead going into the final day of racing at the International Moth UK Nationals at Paignton SC.
Fletcher has now won seven of the nine races completed to date and with two discards this gives him a clean-sheet.
In second is Dave Hivey and third Dan Ward.
International Moth - 2017 UK Moth National Championships (48 entries)
1st 4480 Dylan Fletcher -6 1 1 1 -13 1 1 1 1 26 7 pts
2nd 4434 David Hivey 1 2 2 3 2 -8 4 2 (50.0 DNC) 74 16 pts
3rd 4433 Dan Ward 3 3 5 4 3 -18 -8 4 2 50 24 pts
4th 4501 Dan Ellis -17 -12 6 6 1 7 3 3 7 62 33 pts
5th 4409 Ross Harvey 4 6 3 7 5 -16 -19 10 3 73 38 pts
6th 4509 Jason Belben 2 7 7 8 -9 -9 5 5 5 57 39 pts
7th 4180 Carlo De Paoli Ambrosi 7 8 10 10 -11 2 7 -11 6 72 50 pts
8th 4508 Dan Vincent 13 4 4 5 14 3 -27 9 (50.0 DNC) 129 52 pts
9th 4323 Benoit Marie 8 9 11 11 -43 4 -13 8 4 111 55 pts
10th 4442 Kyle Stoneham 9 5 12 2 -26 14 -22 6 10 106 58 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
29 May 2017 21:25 GMT