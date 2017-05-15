Jones and FitzGerald are I-14 European Champions

Click image for a larger image

Jones and FitzGerald from Itchenor SC finished the 11 race series on Lake Garda, five points clear of Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany.

Andy and Tom Partington of Hayling Island SC took third. Katie Nurton and NIgel Ash of Itchenor fourth and Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig of Germany fifth.

International 14 European Championship - Final after 11 races

1st GBR 155 Jones Neale, FitzGerald Edward, Itchenor 18,0 pts

2nd GER 28 Borkenstein Georg, Dietrich Eike, WSCW 23,0 pts

3rd GBR 1559 Partington Andy, Partington Tom, Hayling Island SC 33,0 pts

4th GBR 1557 Nurton Katie, Ash NIgel, RYS/ISC 35,0 pts

5th GER 91 Voss Oliver, Ehrig Eike, KYC/BSV 43,0 pts

6th GBR 1530 FitzGerald Andy, Dobson, Itchenor Sailing club 62,0 pts

7th GBR 1523 Morrison Kimball, Martin Nick, Itchenor Sailing Club 79,0 pts

8th GER 2 Merkel Tobias, Jan-Martin Luehrs, FYC/WSC 80,0 pts

9th GBR 1546 Duchesne Charles, Bracewell Thomas, Itchenor SC 84,0 pts

10th GER 230 Reinsch Axel, Stoffers Elena, SVST 95,0 pts

11th GBR 1519 Massey Archie, Hillary Harvey, Itchenor Sailing Club 106,0 pts

12th GBR 1527 McDanell Philip, Boughton Luke, Itchenor Sailing Club 109,0 pts

13th GBR 1561 Pattison Douglas, Tait Mark, Itchenor Sailing Club 114,0 pts

14th USA 1194 Bersch Joe, Hanseler Jamie, SeattleYC/Corinthian YC 125,0 pts

15th GBR 1552 M. ?, Ovingtom Adam, RYS 126,0 pts

16th GER 24 Denninger Angela, Wiskemann Moritz, DSC/SLRV 156,0 pts

17th GER 216 Elle Michel, Baginski Klaas-Lyasnder, FSC 157,0 pts

18th GER 1509 Schafft David, Jacob Max, Selenter Segelclub 166,0 pts

19th GER 11 Vickery Stewart, McConnell Andrew, SYC/RCYC 174,0 pts

20th GER 218 Frasch Bjoern, Peter Oliver, Segler-Vereinigung Wakenitz 189,0 pts

21st AUS 1560 Mahar Cortney, Mahar Elliot, Perth DSC 209,0 pts

22nd ITA 1488 Van Essen Dominik, Saccani Simona, Itchenor SC 222,0 pts

23rd SUI 30 Mani Sandro, Danzi Mario, YCAs 241,0 pts

24th GBR 1551 Smith Colin, Smith Alex, Itchenor Sailing Club 243,0 pts

25th GER 77 Sommer Oliver, Stenzel Roman, WSVL/DSCL 244,0 pts

26th AUS 1550 Vaughan Chris, Fabiansson Martin, Sandringham YC 252,0 pts

27th GER 202 Sauerland Lukas, Thiem Gregor, GSC e.V 252,0 pts





Gerald New - Sailweb

29 May 2017 9:03 GMT