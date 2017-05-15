Fraser Hayden from Papercourt SC was the winner of the Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting over the Whitsun weekend.
Alternative poower was necessary at times - Click image for a larger image
Fraser Hayden won two of the three races completed, with Andrew Boyce of Papercourt SC taking the middle race to finish second overall.
In third place was Patrick Fell also from Papercourt SC, to make it a hat-trick for the visitors.
Solo - Sea Series and Southern Area Event at Cgichester YC
1st 5080 Fraser Hayden Papercourt SC 1 -2 1 2 pts
2nd 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt SC 2 1 -6 3 pts
3rd 5678 Patrick Fell Papercourt SC 3 -4 2 5 pts
4th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC -15 3 3 6 pts
5th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt SC 4 -10 7 11 pts
6th 3385 Rob Janering DQSC 7 5 (22.0 DNC) 12 pts
7th 4942 Roger Millett CYC 8 -14 5 13 pts
8th 5059 Mark Harper DQSC 5 9 (22.0 DNC) 14 pts
9th 5237 Derek Jackman CYC -14 11 4 15 pts
10th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge SC -16 7 8 15 pts
11th 5415 Dave Hope CYC -17 6 11 17 pts
12th 4936 Gordon Barclay DQSC 6 12 (22.0 DNC) 18 pts
13th 4173 Simon Verrall DQSC 11 -13 9 20 pts
14th 4454 Stas Lanickle Papercourt SC 13 -16 10 23 pts
15th 5262 John Purdy DQSC 10 15 (22.0 DNC) 25 pts
16th 5432 Mike Shaw DQSC 12 17 (22.0 DNC) 29 pts
17th 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt SC (22.0 DNF) 8 22.0 DNC 30 pts
18th 4815 Laurence Murray CYC 9 (22.0 DNC) 22.0 DNC 31 pts
19th 4204 Roy Newport Papercourt SC 18 18 (22.0 DNC) 36 pts
20th 505 Anthony Randall-May CYC 19 (22.0 DNF) 22.0 DNC 41 pts
21st 4026 Humphrey Bowden CYC (22.0 DNF) 22.0 OCS 22.0 DNC 44 pts
29 May 2017 7:01 GMT