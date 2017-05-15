Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting

Alternative poower was necessary at times - Click image for a larger image

Fraser Hayden won two of the three races completed, with Andrew Boyce of Papercourt SC taking the middle race to finish second overall.

In third place was Patrick Fell also from Papercourt SC, to make it a hat-trick for the visitors.

Solo - Sea Series and Southern Area Event at Cgichester YC

1st 5080 Fraser Hayden Papercourt SC 1 -2 1 2 pts

2nd 5666 Andrew Boyce Papercourt SC 2 1 -6 3 pts

3rd 5678 Patrick Fell Papercourt SC 3 -4 2 5 pts

4th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC -15 3 3 6 pts

5th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt SC 4 -10 7 11 pts

6th 3385 Rob Janering DQSC 7 5 (22.0 DNC) 12 pts

7th 4942 Roger Millett CYC 8 -14 5 13 pts

8th 5059 Mark Harper DQSC 5 9 (22.0 DNC) 14 pts

9th 5237 Derek Jackman CYC -14 11 4 15 pts

10th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge SC -16 7 8 15 pts

11th 5415 Dave Hope CYC -17 6 11 17 pts

12th 4936 Gordon Barclay DQSC 6 12 (22.0 DNC) 18 pts

13th 4173 Simon Verrall DQSC 11 -13 9 20 pts

14th 4454 Stas Lanickle Papercourt SC 13 -16 10 23 pts

15th 5262 John Purdy DQSC 10 15 (22.0 DNC) 25 pts

16th 5432 Mike Shaw DQSC 12 17 (22.0 DNC) 29 pts

17th 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt SC (22.0 DNF) 8 22.0 DNC 30 pts

18th 4815 Laurence Murray CYC 9 (22.0 DNC) 22.0 DNC 31 pts

19th 4204 Roy Newport Papercourt SC 18 18 (22.0 DNC) 36 pts

20th 505 Anthony Randall-May CYC 19 (22.0 DNF) 22.0 DNC 41 pts

21st 4026 Humphrey Bowden CYC (22.0 DNF) 22.0 OCS 22.0 DNC 44 pts

G New

29 May 2017 7:01 GMT