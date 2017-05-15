Craig beats the Sargasso weed on Day 2

Click image for a larger image

Luke O’Connell of New Zealand remains in second and Jim Hunt of Britain remains in third.

Not only did the competitors have the wind shifts and current to deal with Sunday, but also the rafts of sargassum, or Sargasso weed, that entered the race area during the morning from the open ocean.

Sailors spent the day checking foils for weed and sometimes boats would stop dead in the water if the sailor steered into one of the large drifting masses.

Of course, the largest raft of week almost encircled the windward mark causing a lot of consternation among the sailors.

Roger Blasse, from Australia, rounded the top mark of Race 3 in the lead from fellow Australians Peter Robinson and Mark Jackson. O’Connell took the lead on the second beat, but Craig put the throttle down on the final upwind to take his third race win in a row.

The left side of the course was heavily favoured as the fleet got out of the main current and were lifted on port tack up to the top mark under Needham’s Point.

Race 4 started under black flag and reset line after a number of false starts with an extreme pin end bias.

The defending world champion, Hunt, led at the top mark from O’Connell and Craig, after most of the fleet smacked the left corner again.

O’Connell was in the lead by the second upwind mark, but Jørgen Svendsen from Denmark, finally recovering from his jet lag after arriving at the last minute, took the lead on the downwind and led to the left side of the final beat to take the winner’s gun.

Just seconds behind him was Craig and then Mark Perrow of New Zealand, after a few more gargantuan wind shifts up the final beat.

OK - 2017 World Championship after 4 races (79 entries)

1st GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 1 2 5,0 pts

2nd NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 2 4 11,0 pts

3rd GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 4 5 14,0 pts

4th NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 5 6 25,0 pts

5th NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 7 3 34,0 pts

6th AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 3 7 35,0 pts

7th NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 8 17 45,0 pts

8th GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 25 8 47,0 pts

9th DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 14 1 48,0 pts

10th NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 20 10 49,0 pts

11th AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 6 11 51,0 pts

12th DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 10 13 56,0 pts

13th NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 12 14 63,0 pts

14th POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 24 5 17 18 64,0 pts

15th POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 28 23 65,0 pts

16th GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 15 35 68,0 pts

17th AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 21 21 71,0 pts

18th GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 34 15 77,0 pts

19th DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED - LARSEN 28 34 11 9 82,0 pts

20th GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 19 22 82,0 pts

21st NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 24 20 82,0 pts

22nd NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 31 13 24 86,0 pts

23rd GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 33 12 87,0 pts

24th DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 23 19 90,0 pts

25th GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 29 32 106,0 pts

26th NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 36 38 109,0 pts

27th GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 40 28 115,0 pts

28th AUS 750 PETER ROBINSON 43 37 9 27 116,0 pts

29th AUS 719 GLENN WILLIAMS 37 26 22 45 130,0 pts

30th DEN 1335 MOGENS JOHANSEN 40 39 18 36 133,0 pts

Full results here

The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Robert Deaves

29 May 2017 6:25 GMT