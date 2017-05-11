OK in Barbados for Nick Craig

Nick Craig got off to the perfect start at the OK class 2017 World Championship in Barbados on Saturday.
Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Britain took two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay.
Luke O’Connell (3,2) from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt (2,3) from Great Britain is third on equal points.
The 79 competitors from eight nations sailed two challenging and tough races in winds from 10-22 knots with an unstable wind keeping the fleet on its toes all day.
Race 1 got away first time with the wind in a left phase with a rain cloud passing by, with the majority of the fleet tacking straight onto port with the wind at 15-18 knots.
Craig led around the top mark with O’Connell chasing hard, but Craig had the speed and led at every mark for the win, while Hunt passed O’Connell to take second.
The black flag was out for Race 2 with no one over on the second attempt.
It was the same three up the front with Craig again taking the lead from O’Connell, while Hunt came through later in the race to take third.
At times the wind went light and the right was favoured but on the final upwind the left came in again and strengthened to the windiest of the day at 20-23 knots.
Luckily it was a short sail through the warm, turquoise Caribbean waters to the shore, where cold beers, cold rum, and another rain shower awaited the happy fleet.
OK - 2017 World Championship after 2 races (79 entries)
1st GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 2,0 pts
2nd NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 5,0 pts
3rd GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 5,0 pts
4th NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 14,0 pts
5th POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 14,0 pts
6th GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 14,0 pts
7th GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 18,0 pts
8th NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 19,0 pts
9th NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 20,0 pts
10th NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 24,0 pts
11th AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 25,0 pts
12th GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 28,0 pts
13th POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 24 5 29,0 pts
14th AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 29,0 pts
15th DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 33,0 pts
16th DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 33,0 pts
17th AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 34,0 pts
18th NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 35,0 pts
19th NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 37,0 pts
20th NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 38,0 pts
21st GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 41,0 pts
22nd GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 42,0 pts
23rd GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 45,0 pts
24th GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 47,0 pts
25th DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 48,0 pts
26th NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 31 49,0 pts
27th GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 57,0 pts
28th NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 59,0 pts
29th NZL 575 MICHAEL WILDE 33 28 61,0 pts
30th DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED - LARSEN 28 34 62,0 pts
The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.
