OK in Barbados for Nick Craig

Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Britain took two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay.

Luke O’Connell (3,2) from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt (2,3) from Great Britain is third on equal points.

The 79 competitors from eight nations sailed two challenging and tough races in winds from 10-22 knots with an unstable wind keeping the fleet on its toes all day.

Race 1 got away first time with the wind in a left phase with a rain cloud passing by, with the majority of the fleet tacking straight onto port with the wind at 15-18 knots.

Craig led around the top mark with O’Connell chasing hard, but Craig had the speed and led at every mark for the win, while Hunt passed O’Connell to take second.

Nick Craig - Click image for a larger image

The black flag was out for Race 2 with no one over on the second attempt.

It was the same three up the front with Craig again taking the lead from O’Connell, while Hunt came through later in the race to take third.

At times the wind went light and the right was favoured but on the final upwind the left came in again and strengthened to the windiest of the day at 20-23 knots.

Luckily it was a short sail through the warm, turquoise Caribbean waters to the shore, where cold beers, cold rum, and another rain shower awaited the happy fleet.

OK - 2017 World Championship after 2 races (79 entries)

1st GBR 2195 NICK CRAIG 1 1 2,0 pts

2nd NZL 546 LUKE O'CONNELL 3 2 5,0 pts

3rd GBR 11 JIM HUNT 2 3 5,0 pts

4th NZL 517 PAUL RHODES 5 9 14,0 pts

5th POL 1 TOMASZ GAJ 8 6 14,0 pts

6th GBR 2191 CHRIS TURNER 6 8 14,0 pts

7th GER 803 MARTIN v.ZIMMERMANN 7 11 18,0 pts

8th NZL 566 GREG WILCOX 9 10 19,0 pts

9th NZL 545 STEVE McDOWELL 4 16 20,0 pts

10th NZL 551 MARK PERROW 20 4 24,0 pts

11th AUS 749 ROGER BLASSE 10 15 25,0 pts

12th GER 778 SOENKE BEHRENS 15 13 28,0 pts

13th POL 14 PAWEL PAWLACZYK 24 5 29,0 pts

14th AUS 754 BRENT WILLIAMS 11 18 29,0 pts

15th DEN 3 JORGEN SVENDSEN 19 14 33,0 pts

16th DEN 1402 BO TEGLERS NIELSEN 16 17 33,0 pts

17th AUS 768 MARK JACKSON 27 7 34,0 pts

18th NZL 536 ERIC RONE 13 22 35,0 pts

19th NZL 498 JONO CLOUGH 17 20 37,0 pts

20th NZL 523 JOE POREBSKI 14 24 38,0 pts

21st GBR 10 ROBERT DEAVES 12 29 41,0 pts

22nd GER 5 RALF TIETJE 21 21 42,0 pts

23rd GBR 13 ALEX SCOLES 26 19 45,0 pts

24th GER 775 JOERG RADEMACHER 22 25 47,0 pts

25th DEN 22 ASK ASKHOLM 25 23 48,0 pts

26th NZL 567 CHRIS FENWICK 18 31 49,0 pts

27th GBR 2176 KEITH BYERS 30 27 57,0 pts

28th NZL 531 ADRIAN COULTHARD 29 30 59,0 pts

29th NZL 575 MICHAEL WILDE 33 28 61,0 pts

30th DEN 1397 HENRIK KOFOED - LARSEN 28 34 62,0 pts

Full results here

The 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship consists of 10 races and concludes on Wednesday 31 May.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Robert Deaves

28 May 2017 5:45 GMT