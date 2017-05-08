Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Starcross





Early leaders were Sam and Megan Pascoe from Castle Cove SC who won the opening race then took second behind Mike and Jane Calvert of Axe YC.

From then on it was all Gould and Kilsby as they took three race wins, with no-one consistant enough to challenge their growing overall lead.

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller - Starcross SC

1st 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby Bartley SC -4 4 1 1 1 11 7 pts

2nd 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC 1 2 -5 4 4 16 11 pts

3rd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC 6 1 3 -7 7 24 17 pts

4th 3754 Jon Gorringe and Nikki Bass Parkstone YC 5 -8 8 2 6 29 21 pts

5th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea -9 3 4 5 9 30 21 pts

6th 3673 Caroline Crodt and Beka Jones Bartley SC 3 5 2 -14 12 36 22 pts

7th 3656 Olly Turner and Miss Holly Scott Starcross YC 2 6 7 -9 8 32 23 pts

8th 3787 Chris Martin and Jared Lewis Midland SC -12 7 6 12 5 42 30 pts

9th 3566 James Wells and Lizzie Wells Starcross YC 11 9 -12 10 2 44 32 pts

10th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson Salcombe YC 14 -17 13 3 3 50 33 pts

11th 3763 Mark Barnes and Alex Horlock Whitstable YC 7 10 9 8 -11 45 34 pts

12th 3711 Sam Thompson and Theo Harris RNSA 8 12 11 (22.0 DNF) 10 63 41 pts

13th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson Lymington Town SC 10 13 -14 13 13 63 49 pts

14th 3718 Mark Elkington and Sarah Roberts Starcross YC 13 11 10 (22.0 DNF) 22.0 DNC 78 56 pts

15th 3779 Dave Lee and Juliet Pealing Starcross YC 15 16 15 11 (22.0 DNC) 79 57 pts

16th 3721 Nick Turner and Carly Gurr Starcross YC 16 -18 16 15 14 79 61 pts

17th 3734 Phil Ashworth and Ali Ashworth Weymouth SC -17 14 17 17 15 80 63 pts

18th 3713 Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas Starcross YC 18 15 -19 16 16 84 65 pts

19th 3777 Simon Potts and Alex Jackson Burghfield SC (22.0 DNC) 22.0 DNC 22.0 DNC 6 22.0 DNF 94 72 pts

20th 3693 Colin Lee and David Parry Starcross YC -20 19 18 18 18 93 73 pts

21st 3576 Vyv Game and Mike Tuckett Starcross YC 19 -20 20 19 17 95 75 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here





G New

22 May 2017 14:46 GMT