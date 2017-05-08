Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby from Bartley SC took three wins from five races to claim victory at the Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller Open at Starcross SC.
Early leaders were Sam and Megan Pascoe from Castle Cove SC who won the opening race then took second behind Mike and Jane Calvert of Axe YC.
From then on it was all Gould and Kilsby as they took three race wins, with no-one consistant enough to challenge their growing overall lead.
Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller - Starcross SC
1st 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby Bartley SC -4 4 1 1 1 11 7 pts
2nd 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC 1 2 -5 4 4 16 11 pts
3rd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert Axe YC 6 1 3 -7 7 24 17 pts
4th 3754 Jon Gorringe and Nikki Bass Parkstone YC 5 -8 8 2 6 29 21 pts
5th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea -9 3 4 5 9 30 21 pts
6th 3673 Caroline Crodt and Beka Jones Bartley SC 3 5 2 -14 12 36 22 pts
7th 3656 Olly Turner and Miss Holly Scott Starcross YC 2 6 7 -9 8 32 23 pts
8th 3787 Chris Martin and Jared Lewis Midland SC -12 7 6 12 5 42 30 pts
9th 3566 James Wells and Lizzie Wells Starcross YC 11 9 -12 10 2 44 32 pts
10th 3726 Will Henderson and Arthur Henderson Salcombe YC 14 -17 13 3 3 50 33 pts
11th 3763 Mark Barnes and Alex Horlock Whitstable YC 7 10 9 8 -11 45 34 pts
12th 3711 Sam Thompson and Theo Harris RNSA 8 12 11 (22.0 DNF) 10 63 41 pts
13th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson Lymington Town SC 10 13 -14 13 13 63 49 pts
14th 3718 Mark Elkington and Sarah Roberts Starcross YC 13 11 10 (22.0 DNF) 22.0 DNC 78 56 pts
15th 3779 Dave Lee and Juliet Pealing Starcross YC 15 16 15 11 (22.0 DNC) 79 57 pts
16th 3721 Nick Turner and Carly Gurr Starcross YC 16 -18 16 15 14 79 61 pts
17th 3734 Phil Ashworth and Ali Ashworth Weymouth SC -17 14 17 17 15 80 63 pts
18th 3713 Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas Starcross YC 18 15 -19 16 16 84 65 pts
19th 3777 Simon Potts and Alex Jackson Burghfield SC (22.0 DNC) 22.0 DNC 22.0 DNC 6 22.0 DNF 94 72 pts
20th 3693 Colin Lee and David Parry Starcross YC -20 19 18 18 18 93 73 pts
21st 3576 Vyv Game and Mike Tuckett Starcross YC 19 -20 20 19 17 95 75 pts
22 May 2017 14:46 GMT