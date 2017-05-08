Hayling Optimist Open goes to the final race

The Hayling Island SC Optimist Open went right to the final race and was still tied before victory went to James Foster of Poole YC on countback.
After day 1 of the Optimist Class Main Fleet Open Meeting at HISC, James Foster (6,1,1) from Poole YC was the leader from Finley Dickinson (1,3,3) of HISC with third Maria Athena (8,4,2) of WWSC . . .
Day 2 was a brighter day with the light breeze of the morning slowly increasing to 15 knots by early afternoon in Hayling Bay.
And while the race winners were new: Toby Schonrock, Parkstone YC winning race 4, Henry Heathcote, RLymYC race 5 and William Pank, Norfolk Broads YC the final race.
The final result remained the same, Foster (5, -10, 4) finishing tied on 17 pts with Dickinson (4, -7, 6) and taking the event on countback.
Third was Maria Athena (3, -57, 2) just two points back, fourth William Pank and fifth Kieran Young of Spinnaker SC.
Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting at HISC (56 entries)
1st 6320 James Foster, Poole YC 6 1 1 5 -10 4 27 17 pts
2nd 6394 Finley Dickinson, HISC 1 3 3 4 -7 6 24 17 pts
3rd 6430 Maria Athena, WWSC 8 4 2 3 (57.0 UFD) 2 76 19 pts
4th 6373 William Pank, Norfolk Broads YC 2 -8 7 7 3 1 28 20 pts
5th 6302 Kieran Young, Spinnaker SC 3 6 4 -12 5 3 33 21 pts
6th 6459 India Page-Wood, HISC and GWSC 5 2 6 2 11 -12 38 26 pts
7th 6369 Freddie Lonsdale, RLymYC/ HISC 7 5 8 -11 6 8 45 34 pts
8th 6279 Sam Thomson, Emsworth SC -12 9 5 9 8 7 50 38 pts
9th 6345 Henry Heathcote, RLymYC 9 10 -15 10 1 10 55 40 pts
10th 6300 Julia Staite, HISC 4 7 10 18 (57.0 UFD) 11 107 50 pts
11th 6437 Sam Dickinson, HISC 11 11 9 14 12 -23 80 57 pts
12th 6471 Ella Lance, HISC 13 12 -22 8 16 13 84 62 pts
13th 6299 Kuba Staite, HISC 24 19 12 (57.0 DNF) 4 9 125 68 pts
14th 6180 Megan Farrer, Emswoth SC 10 14 16 -20 20 15 95 75 pts
15th 6348 Delfina Sesto-Cosby, RLYC -25 13 21 15 15 14 103 78 pts
16th 6230 Toby Schonrock, Parkstone YC 14 (57.0 DNF) 57.0 DNC 1 2 5 136 79 pts
17th 6324 Raulf Berry, HISC 17 15 (57.0 DNC) 16 13 26 144 87 pts
18th 6142 Robert Mawdsley, HISC 20 -27 20 19 14 19 119 92 pts
19th 6145 Mathias Potter, Warsash SC 21 29 (57.0 DNF) 17 9 17 150 93 pts
20th 6276 Cameron Hook, GSC 15 17 11 26 26 -27 122 95 pts
