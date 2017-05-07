Hayling Island Whitsun Regatta ready to go!

On-line entry for the HISC Whitsun Regatta is now open . . . The emphasis for the weekend will be on exciting Open Class racing with a busy social calendar for competitors and families.

Saturday night is Party Night with American Themed Food and a live band.

The exciting new Open event has already attracted interest from from Solos, RS Elites, RS200s. Fireballs, Flying Fifteens, RS Fevas, RS Teras, Optimists and 29ers.

In addition classes such as Moths, RS700s, Merlin Rockets, International 14s, RS800 and Lasers are all expected to have good turn-outs.

The final day on the holiday Monday will be a 'Pursuit' style charity race for all the classes and competitors to enjoy the splendours of the harbour.

Click here to see the event details, social events and On-line entry

