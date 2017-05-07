Dinghy
 

Hayling Island Whitsun Regatta ready to go!

Just a week to the Hayling Island SC Whitsun Open Regatta (27 to 29 May) with a mix of 'round the harbour racing', short-course racing and 'championship style' racing.

On-line entry for the HISC Whitsun Regatta is now open . . . The emphasis for the weekend will be on exciting Open Class racing with a busy social calendar for competitors and families.

Saturday night is Party Night with American Themed Food and a live band.

The exciting new Open event has already attracted interest from from Solos, RS Elites, RS200s. Fireballs, Flying Fifteens, RS Fevas, RS Teras, Optimists and 29ers.

In addition classes such as Moths, RS700s, Merlin Rockets, International 14s, RS800 and Lasers are all expected to have good turn-outs.

The final day on the holiday Monday will be a 'Pursuit' style charity race for all the classes and competitors to enjoy the splendours of the harbour.

Click here to see the event details, social events and On-line entry

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
19 May 2017 17:49 GMT

Related articles

Hayling Island Whitsun Regatta ready to go! 19 May 2017 17:49
Russ and Penny Clarke win Rooster RS400 Open 17 May 2017 15:02
Fireball Golden Dolphin - Gillard and Edwards clean-slate 17 May 2017 7:34
RS800 European Championship - McEwen's successful defence 15 May 2017 16:50
Merlins test the water at Pwllheli 15 May 2017 11:55
RS Tera Southern Area Open at Hayling Island 14 May 2017 19:51
New Lennon Moth warming-up 11 May 2017 14:25
Under the skin of an ACC cat 11 May 2017 12:42
Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting 11 May 2017 7:52
RS Tera Southern Championships - Three title winners 8 May 2017 10:56
South East Zone are Eric Twiname Champions 8 May 2017 8:39
OK Spring Cup to Jim Hunt 7 May 2017 16:13


Latest






















UK Hosted