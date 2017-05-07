Russ and Penny Clarke win Rooster RS400 Open

Click image for a larger image

The wind for the day started at just under 20kts and built to around 25kts by the end of the day.

None of this seemed to bother Russ and Penny Clarke, who disappeared around the course with a pace that nobody else could match.

They won the first two races and with the wind increasing, they along with some others in the fleet decided that discretion was the better part of valour and headed back to the welcoming arms of the Portchester shore crew.

After a close race, Rob Jones and Amelia Camm took race 3 from Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon by a matter of inches on the line.

When the results came out at the end of the day it proved how close a number of boats had been and how one mistake or good tactical call could make all the difference.

Russ and Penny Clarke ran out deserved winners with a display of controlled speed that was head and shoulders above everybody else on the day.

There was a single point between places 2-6. Making up the podium places, 2nd place went to Francisco and Teresa Lobato. 3rd place went to Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs.

Rooster RS400 Southern Tour - Event 2

1st 1309 Russ Clarke and Penny Clarke 1 1 (32.0 DNC) 34 2 pts

2nd 1288 Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato 2 -5 4 11 6 pts

3rd 1189 Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs 4 2 -5 11 6 pts

4th 1109 Rob Jones and Amelia Camm -7 6 1 14 7 pts

5th 1017 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon 5 -7 2 14 7 pts

6th 741 Philip Adams and Mikey Ferguson -6 4 3 13 7 pts

7th 684 Matt Fowler and Greg Shipley -10 3 7 20 10 pts

8th 925 Russell Brayshaw and Hugh Brayshaw -21 9 6 36 15 pts

9th 1441 Paul Oakey and Mark Oakey 3 13 (32.0 DNC) 48 16 pts

10th 1212 Richard Ashwell and Tony Cliff -16 8 8 32 16 pts

11th 1377 Jamie Pidduck and Adam Oakey -15 12 10 37 22 pts

12th 1202 Niel Bevington and Alan Skeens 8 15 (32.0 DNC) 55 23 pts

13th 1435 Matt Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan 12 11 -15 38 23 pts

14th 1060 Pete Pickford and John Pickford -18 17 9 44 26 pts

15th 836 Adam Humphrey and Jo Humphrey -14 14 12 40 26 pts

16th 421 Adrian Neal and Tracy Neal 13 (32.0 DNC) 13 58 26 pts

17th 1210 Mike Partridge and Claire Davis -25 16 11 52 27 pts

18th 1007 Nick Daniels and Mark Aitken 11 (32.0 DNC) 16 59 27 pts

19th 505 Ivan Burden and Andrew Shrimpton 22 10 (32.0 DNC) 64 32 pts

20th 527 Andy Powell and Jon Costin 23 (32.0 DNC) 14 69 37 pts

21st 1215 Howard Farbrother and Lou Farbrother 9 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 73 41 pts

22nd 1342 Max Tosetti and Jules Thorne 17 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 81 49 pts

23rd 1220 John Cooper and Andy May 19 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 83 51 pts

24th 1393 Nick Zammit and Olie George Taylor 20 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 84 52 pts

25th 947 Brian Beavis and Louise Wells 24 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 88 56 pts

26th 934 David Swift and Rob Burgess 26 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 90 58 pts

27th 1333 Rob Corfield and Tom Dobbs 27 (32.0 DNC) 32.0 DNC 91 59 pts

28th 1322 Gideon Ewers and Gilly Ewers (32.0 DNF) 32.0 DNC 32.0 DNC 96 64 pts

29th 1022 Andrew Clark and Lukasz Sieniawski (32.0 DNF) 32.0 DNC 32.0 DNC 96 64 pts

30th 1444 Nick Martin and Caroline Martin (32.0 DNF) 32.0 DNC 32.0 DNC 96 64 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

17 May 2017 15:02 GMT