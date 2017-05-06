Fireball Golden Dolphin - Gillard and Edwards clean-slate





Blackwater SC laid on perfect weather for the two days and the race team got all five races in.

Peter and Tom Kyne put in a steady performance in the shifty conditions with two runner up positions. Dave Hall and Paul Constable had a safe day which put them in third overnight.

Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne were unlucky in race 2 while looking at a good second place their main halyard broke and Russell took an involuntary swim.

Day 2 dawned with Gillard and Edwards continuing on their merry way while the rest of the fleet struggled in the changeable conditions and tide.

Local team Steve Jarred and Nick Collins had a moment of glory leading the fleet for a short while but had to be content with a second place in the end.

Christian Birrell and Viv Townend put in a 2nd and 3rd after the challenges on the first day with their new boat.

For the rest of the fleet the mixed results and high scoring meant many ties and finishing positions were decided on discards.

Fireball - Golden Dolphin series, Leaders after 5 races (20 entries)

1st 15127 T. Gillard and G. Edwards 4 pts

2nd 15124 P. Kyne and T. Kyne 16 pts

3rd 15122 Dave Hall and Paul Counstable 18 pts

4th 15133 K. Hope and R. Thorne 20.0

5th 14886 S. Maskell and T. Maskell 24.0 pts

6th 15115 Steve Jarred and Nick Collins 24.0 pts

G New

17 May 2017 7:34 GMT