Merlins test the water at Pwllheli

The class National Championship will be held at Pwllheli in August,and this was something of a trial run.

The plan was for a five race series with modern Olympic courses to test the water before the championship.

Strong winds provided some tricky conditions on Saturday, but those that went survived OK.

The Potts (1,2,1) battled with Chris Jennings and Pete Horn (2,1,3) for the first day's lead, with Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis (3,3,2) taking third place.

Sunday was a more user friendly day, the sun providing great sailing conditions.

The Potts (2,1) and Jennings and Horn (1,2) swapped leading scores, but it was Simon and Ally Potts whose day 1 results carried the overall victory.

1st 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts Burghfield SC 1 -2 1 2 1 5 pts

2nd 3658 Chris Jennings and Pete Horn Burghfield SC 2 1 -3 1 2 6 pts

3rd 3743 Matt Biggs and Ben Hollis Burghfield SC 3 3 2 3 -5 11 pts

4th 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder Hollingworth SC -6 4 4 4 3 15 pts

5th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker Burghfield SC 4 5 7 -8 4 20 pts

6th 3673 Caroline Croft and Beka Jones Bartley 7 -8 5 5 6 23 pts

7th 3787 Chris Martin and J.Lewis Midland SC -8 6 8 6 7 27 pts

8th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson Lymington Town SC 9 7 6 7 -11 29 pts

9th 3583 Colin Anderson and Ben Eaves Blithfield SC 5 9 9 -10 8 31 pts

10th 3730 Paul Hollis and Ben Hills Blithfield SC 10 10 10 -11 10 40 pts

11th 3760 Mark Reddington and Colin Staite Bartley SC 11 (DNS) DNS 9 9 45 pts

12th 3567 Martin Smith and Karen Beston Blithfield SC 13 11 11 13 (DNS) 48 pts

13th 3701 S. Hunt and R. Critchley Pilkington SC 12 (DNS) DNS 12 12 52 pts

14th 3783 Miles Sadies and Justine Mason CHPSC (DNS) DNS DNS DNF DNC 64 pts

14th 3605 Carl Whitehill and Dani Whitehill Nefyn (DNC) DNC DNC DNS DNC 65 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 May 2017 11:55 GMT