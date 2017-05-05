RS Tera Southern Area Open at Hayling Island

Thompson won four of the six Tera Sport races to finish nine points clear of another Frensham entrant, Tom Ahlheid, with Tom Stratton-Brown in third.

In the Tera Pro event, Josh Roberts of Hayling Island SC finished tied on points with Sam Bradshaw from Emsworth SC, third was Olivia Bracey-Davis of Hayling Island SC

RS Tera Sport - HISC Open Meeting (31 entries)

1st 2560 Jake Thompson Frensham Ponds SC 1 2 1 -3 1 1 9 6 pts

2nd 1880 Tom Ahlheid Frensham Ponds SC 4 1 -7 6 2 2 22 15 pts

3rd 2764 Tom Stratton-Brown Frensham Ponds SC 3 3 -4 2 4 4 20 16 pts

4th 3140 Gregan Bergman-Smith Hayling Island SC -7 6 5 1 5 3 27 20 pts

5th 3029 Freddie Fisher Hayling Island SC -6 5 6 4 3 6 30 24 pts

6th 2344 Ben Tuttle Hayling Island SC 5 -8 3 5 6 5 32 24 pts

7th 2145 Will Balch Hayling Island SC 2 4 2 7 10 32 57 25 pts

8th 2507 Jakey Wood Hayling Island SC 9 -16 8 9 9 7 58 42 pts

9th 1874 Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Ponds SC 11 7 -13 11 7 9 58 45 pts

10th 2359 Esther Tuttle Hayling Island SC 8 -14 10 10 11 10 63 49 pts

RS Tera Pro - HISC Open Meeting (6 entries)

1st 2401 Josh Roberts Hayling Island SC 12 pts

2nd 2381 Sam Bradshaw Emsworth SC 12 pts

3rd 2166 Olivia Bracey-Davis Hayling Island SC 14 pts

4th 3031 Ben Millard Emsworth SC 17 pts

5th 1459 Jessica Balch Hayling Island SC 21 pts

6th 1210 Oscar Ferenczy Hayling Island SC 28 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

14 May 2017 19:51 GMT