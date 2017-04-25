Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting

Nick Craven - Click image for a larger image

The result went down to the final race, with Rolfe finishing second behind his main rival, Matt Thursfield of Chelmarsh SC, who took second overall.

Rolfe opened the event with a win ahead of Thursfield, with Gareth Williams from Leigh and Lowton SC in third.

In the second race Williams was the winner ahead of Thursfield, with Iain McGonigal of East Lothian third while Rolfe finished back in eighth.

Obviously revived by the break for lunch, Rolf returned to the water to take a one-two and overall victory. Second Thursfield and third Williams.

RS Aero 7 - Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting

1st 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield 1 -8 1 2 12 4 pts

2nd 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh 2 2 -5 1 10 5 pts

3rd 1118 Gareth Williams Leigh and Lowton 3 1 4 -8 16 8 pts

4th 2298 Andrew Molyneux Huddersfield -9 4 2 3 18 9 pts

5th 1428 Peter Townend Chelmarsh 4 5 -9 4 22 13 pts

6th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian 7 3 -10 5 25 15 pts

7th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales -8 7 3 7 25 17 pts

8th 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales 5 6 8 (20 RET) 39 19 pts

9th 1653 Richard Butler Covenham 6 -14 7 6 33 19 pts

10th 1258 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales 11 11 6 -12 40 28 pts

11th 1509 Peter Craggs YorkshireDales/Ripon -12 10 11 10 43 31 pts

12th 2297 Allan Brooks Huddersfield 10 9 16 (20 DNC) 55 35 pts

13th 1370 Mike Saqui Carsington -13 12 12 11 48 35 pts

14th 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian -15 13 14 9 51 36 pts

15th 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales 17 -18 13 13 61 43 pts

16th 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater -18 15 15 14 62 44 pts

17th 2055 Chris Woolley Combs 16 16 -17 15 64 47 pts

18th 1216 Matt Butler Yorkshire Dales 14 17 (20 DNC) 20 DNC 71 51 pts

19th 1088 Vanessa James Yorkshire Dales 19 (20 DNC) 18 16 73 53 pts

11 May 2017 7:52 GMT