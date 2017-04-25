Ben Rolfe from Burghfield SC won the RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting at Yorkshire Dales SC.
The result went down to the final race, with Rolfe finishing second behind his main rival, Matt Thursfield of Chelmarsh SC, who took second overall.
Rolfe opened the event with a win ahead of Thursfield, with Gareth Williams from Leigh and Lowton SC in third.
In the second race Williams was the winner ahead of Thursfield, with Iain McGonigal of East Lothian third while Rolfe finished back in eighth.
Obviously revived by the break for lunch, Rolf returned to the water to take a one-two and overall victory. Second Thursfield and third Williams.
RS Aero 7 - Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting
1st 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield 1 -8 1 2 12 4 pts
2nd 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh 2 2 -5 1 10 5 pts
3rd 1118 Gareth Williams Leigh and Lowton 3 1 4 -8 16 8 pts
4th 2298 Andrew Molyneux Huddersfield -9 4 2 3 18 9 pts
5th 1428 Peter Townend Chelmarsh 4 5 -9 4 22 13 pts
6th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian 7 3 -10 5 25 15 pts
7th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales -8 7 3 7 25 17 pts
8th 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales 5 6 8 (20 RET) 39 19 pts
9th 1653 Richard Butler Covenham 6 -14 7 6 33 19 pts
10th 1258 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales 11 11 6 -12 40 28 pts
11th 1509 Peter Craggs YorkshireDales/Ripon -12 10 11 10 43 31 pts
12th 2297 Allan Brooks Huddersfield 10 9 16 (20 DNC) 55 35 pts
13th 1370 Mike Saqui Carsington -13 12 12 11 48 35 pts
14th 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian -15 13 14 9 51 36 pts
15th 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales 17 -18 13 13 61 43 pts
16th 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater -18 15 15 14 62 44 pts
17th 2055 Chris Woolley Combs 16 16 -17 15 64 47 pts
18th 1216 Matt Butler Yorkshire Dales 14 17 (20 DNC) 20 DNC 71 51 pts
19th 1088 Vanessa James Yorkshire Dales 19 (20 DNC) 18 16 73 53 pts
